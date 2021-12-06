ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Blue-green algae bloom detected in Caloosahatchee River & Davis boat ramp

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – – Health officials have issued a health alert after detecting blue-green algae blooms around the Caloosahatchee River and Davis boat ramp in Fort Myers.

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in both locations Monday in response to a water sample taken on December 1.

All residents and visitors are being asked not to drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski, or boat in waters where visible blooms exist. Local health officials said anyone who has come in contact with algae or discolored smelly water, should wash their skin and clothing with soap and water.

Pets should be kept away from the water, according to the Department of Health. Residents and visitors should not cook or clean with water contaminated by algal blooms and should not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Local health officials said fish fillets should be rinsed with tap or bottled water.

NBC2 Fort Myers

