From the District Attorney’s Office

LAURINBURG — During the Nov. 15, 2021 term of Superior Court in Scotland County several cases were disposed of by The Honorable Judge Vance Long.

The following comes from the Scotland County District Attorney’s court report.

— Robert Michael Peele, III, 25, pleaded guilty to five counts of statutory rape of a child 15-years of age or younger, five counts of statutory sex offense with a child 15-years or younger and five counts of taking an indecent liberty with children. He was sentenced to 192 to 291 months in prison.

— Kahlil Jackson, 28, pled guilty to second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy second-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor larceny. He was sentenced to 29 to 47 months.

— Bryan Locklear, 42, pleaded guilty to fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and felony possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to 24 to 38 months in prison.

— Leonard Strickland, 46, pled guilty to failure to report a new address for a sex offender. He was sentenced to 17 to 30 months in prison.

— Leslie Woods, 36, pleaded guilty to financial card fraud, three counts of identity theft and attempted obtaining property by false pretense. She was sentenced to 15 to 27 months in prison