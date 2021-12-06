Wayne County Prosecutor Charges 7 Juveniles With School Threats

DETROIT (CBS Detroit/AP) — The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged seven juveniles in separate incidents recently for making threats against schools or having a weapon in school.

The charges, which were issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier on Nov. 30 that left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded.

“There is a stranglehold on Southeastern Michigan now. School threats naturally put everyone on edge,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Six of the cases involved alleged threats of violence against a school.

In the other case, a 13-year-old student at Fisher Magnet Upper Academy in Detroit was charged with possession of a weapon in a school weapon-free zone. He was given a bond of $5,000 cash with 10% down and was due in court Dec. 13.

“Thankfully, these matters were all thwarted and no one was harmed,” Worthy said. “While the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has always tried to be vigilant and proactive in these cases, it does not mean that it will not continue to occur. I urge everyone to be cautious, to be alert, and above all, immediately report what you know, hear, and see.”

