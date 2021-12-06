ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbados becomes a republic – and Britain faces a reckoning

By Michael Safi
The Guardian
 2 days ago

The first British monarch to claim Barbados was James I. On 30 November, Elizabeth II became the last. At that moment, the country made a symbolic break it hopes will help it take another step on a journey that began with emancipation but is still far from over.

Some see the establishment of a republic, with a president replacing the Queen, as profoundly important, but many are sceptical, pointing to the day-to-day deprivations that are still part of life on the island as a far more significant legacy of colonialism.

Michael Safi visits Bridgetown, and speaks to Esther Phillips, Barbados’ poet laureate, who takes him to the Drax plantation that was one of the country’s most heinous examples of the brutality of slavery and is still a going concern today. He also hears from David Comissiong, an activist and diplomat who has campaigned for a republic all his life, about the concrete consequences of colonialism that remain an impediment to Barbadian progress. And he meets Alexander Downes, the author of a petition that led to the removal of a statue of Lord Nelson in Bridgetown, who argues that while many may be apathetic about dumping the British monarchy, the moment’s true significance will be felt for decades to come

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbqEb_0dFMu9YH00
Photograph: Randy Brooks/AFP/Getty Images

Comments / 8

Edward Blancett
2d ago

If your Independent, then walk on your Own without Demanding Money from Britain. Unless you're like the kid who moves out but Mommy and Daddy still pay the bills.

Reply
3
The Guardian

Why Britain needs a slavery memorial

Your editorial on Barbados again recognises the true horror of slavery (3 December). But Britain can only move on when the vast majority of its inhabitants share this recognition. In Berlin, the people of Germany are continually reminded of the horrors committed in their name by the Holocaust memorial, a truly heartbreaking experience for this Englishman. Britain needs a similar memorial to the victims of slavery. I don’t support the wholesale removal of images from the past, but I do support statues and the like being properly labelled in a balanced way. A slavery memorial would be a permanent sign of regret and a tangible tribute to those on whom much of our prosperity is based.
U.K.
The Guardian

Runner faces UK deportation despite state of emergency in Ethiopia

A runner from Ethiopia who dreams of representing Team GB is facing deportation back to his home country even though a state of emergency has been declared there. Seyfu Jamaal, 21, arrived in the UK aged 17 after travelling to the UK in the back of a lorry and claimed asylum. The Home Office accepts he was persecuted and trafficked before he arrived in the UK. But officials refused his asylum claim in May of this year after keeping him waiting for more than three and a half years for a decision, saying it would be safe for him to return home.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Covid, mourning and the fear of violence: New Caledonia prepares for blighted independence vote

New Caledonia is set to hold a referendum on independence from France this weekend, the third and final poll meant to conclude a decolonisation process initiated 30 years ago. For anyone who witnessed the first two referenda, the contrast with the vote set for 12 December is striking: instead of the countless Kanaky flags or the red, white and blue of the French tricolour that adorned houses, balconies, roadsides, pickups or even people in the run-up to the 2018 and 2020 votes, this year there is little to see. On the Place des Cocotiers, in the centre of Nouméa, the capital, the quiet is disturbed only by the incessant patrolling of police trucks, part of the increased security around the vote.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Truss: Britain must embrace ‘warts and all’ history of Empire

The Foreign Secretary gave the speech on Wednesday. The Foreign Secretary has said the history of the British Empire cannot be ignored and the UK must embrace it “warts and all” if we are to compete with hostile states. Liz Truss proclaimed that “Britain is the greatest country...
POLITICS
Robb Report

Following Its Split From Britain, Barbados Will Open a Museum About Slavery

Barbados will build a major new heritage site dedicated to the history of the transatlantic slave trade, the country’s prime minister announced days after officially cutting ties with the British monarchy. Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye has been tapped to design the heritage district, which is set to include a museum that will house the largest collection of British slave records outside of the United Kingdom, an international research center, and a memorial adjacent to a burial ground where the remains of 570 enslaved West African men, women, and children were discovered. “Barbados is authentically enshrining our history and preserving the past as we...
WORLD
The Guardian

The truth is now plain: in Johnson’s Britain, some lives are more equal than others

The already infamous footage of aides to Boris Johnson caught on camera in Downing Street laughing about how to handle news of an illicit Christmas party at No 10 is not at heart a Westminster story. It is much, much bigger than that. Yes, it will be recounted by lobby journalists and illustrated with clips from prime minister’s questions, but this episode dwarfs the usual tittle-tattle and tales of Peppa Pig. This one goes to the heart of how this country is run, because it is a story about fairness. About them and us. About who can’t see their mum on her deathbed on a Covid ward and who enjoys an evening of cheese and wine, fun games and a secret Santa. The society that kids itself about its sense of fair play is also the most unequal country in western Europe, and the depth charge of this story lies in its revelation of just how unequal our lives are.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

In Britain’s pound-shop Trumpian administration, rules are for the rest of us

On the day government staffers allegedly partied in No 10, British hospitals were filled with the dead and the dying. There were 514 deaths announced that day, while 2,000 Covid patients were transported to hospitals, to be put on ventilators and comforted by the exhausted footsoldiers of a shell-shocked NHS. We have endured two years of personal sacrifice at a level not seen since the second world war. As 150,000 of our fellow citizens died, we have all taken extraordinary measures to prevent an even graver human catastrophe: not being able to hold the hands of dying relatives, separated from loved ones, educations injured, enforced solitude for the 8 million Britons who live alone.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Letters: the real reasons why migrants want to come to Britain

Damian Green sneers at “more delicately minded Observer readers” who refuse to see the light of “post-Brexit, Tory-voting Britain, Boris’s Britain” (“France and Britain must not allow the diplomatic disaster to continue”, News). He obviously thinks we should be more tough-minded in our response to refugees drowning in the Channel.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Tories are waging a war on drugs – but there is cocaine all over the parliamentary loos

It’s a terrible thing, when you can hear a man sweat through the radio. The Home Office minister Kit Malthouse was being questioned by Mishal Husain on the Today programme this morning, about last year’s Downing Street Christmas party. If it was as described – two-score people at least, in the same room, drinking and playing party games – then how could it have been within the rules? “This is hypothetical,” Malthouse kept saying, as if he was tapping into an ancient interview woo-hoo, the magic word you could say to make it all stop. Unfortunately, he was not. Finally, he executed his handbrake turn: he couldn’t comment on the party, because he didn’t know what had happened; he couldn’t find out what had happened, because he was much more focused on the war on drugs.
POLITICS
The Independent

MPs reject bid to stop ‘pushback’ of migrant boats from endangering lives

MPs have voted down a bid by parliament’s human rights committee to make it illegal for immigration officers to attempt to “push back” migrant boats in the English Channel in a way which would endanger lives.The pushback proposal, which would involve Border Force boats physically turning back dinghies heading from France to the UK, is one of a set of hardline measures in Priti Patel’s Nationality and Borders Bill designed to make it tougher for asylum seekers to make their claims in Britain.Efforts by MPs to tone down the bill failed on Tuesday evening, and it is now set to...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Watch live as Liz Truss gives speech on foreign policy

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is giving a speech at Chatham House on Wednesday (8 December) where she is expected to lay out her vision for the future of foreign policy in the UK. Truss is reportedly going to attempt to tackle Britain’s colonial history and present a more “patriotic and...
POLITICS
Smithonian

How the Ancient Romans Went to the Bathroom

“I live my life in the gutter,” says Ann Olga Koloski-Ostrow with a chuckle. An anthropologist at Brandeis University, she considers her “official” title the Queen of Latrines. For the past 25 years, she has taken that label literally, spending much of her time in ancient Roman gutters. “There’s a...
SCIENCE
