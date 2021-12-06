ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IntelliCentrics and RepScrubs® Announce Partnership Using ‘Trust as a Technology’ to Deliver Vendor Compliance

By IntelliCentrics
IntelliCentrics extends its SEC³URE Ethos platform, the largest health-tech community built on trust, partnering with RepScrubs® and offering its facilities additional value with hospital traffic data and vendor PPE attire. Flower Mound, Tex. and Orlando, Fla. – IntelliCentrics (6819.HK), the innovator of the SEC³URE Ethos, SEC³URE Passport, Link &...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Tech#Intellicentrics#Ppe#Flower Mound#Biobytes Visitor#Sec Ure Ethos#Healthcare#Scrubport
