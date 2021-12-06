ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

New Balance Reveals Klutch Sports Founder Rich Paul’s Collaborative 550 Sneaker and Apparel Range

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tt9vN_0dFMtqwi00

Not long after the shoes leaked on social media, New Balance has revealed the release info for its collaborative collection with famed Klutch Sports Group founder and agent Rich Paul.

The lineup, which New Balance said was “created for anyone who overcame impossible circumstances to chase and achieve their dreams” and aims to inspire young people who are striving to chart their own path, includes both footwear and apparel. The highlight is a new colorway of the popular 550 silhouette .

The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 is executed with pebbled leather on the uppers that is similar to that of a basketball, which also features an increase in perforations to alter the look slightly from prior iterations of the shoe. The sneaker will retail for $140.

Aside from the footwear, the Rich Paul for New Balance collection will include premium apparel selections, which start at $40. The range will include athletic-inspired T-shirts, basketball shorts and sweatsuits, delivered in raw cashew and eclipse blue hues, which New Balance said in a statement “represent the limitless sky of possibilities for those seeking to break the mold.”

“Growing up, we always had an affinity for fashion but had very limited resources to express ourselves, and few examples of what success could look like off the court,” Paul said in a statement. “When New Balance approached me about a collaboration, more than anything, I wanted to create something to inspire and empower young people coming up behind us — for boys and girls with creativity, passion and fearless determination to stay true to themselves.”

The Rich Paul for New Balance collection arrives Dec. 10 via Newbalance.com and Klutchshop.com.

“Rich’s personal and career journey is one that has truly defied convention. He is an independent thinker who represents the entrepreneurial spirit that is the heartbeat of the New Balance brand,” New Balance chief marketing officer and SVP of merchandising Chris Davis said in a statement. “We have witnessed Rich’s leadership in business, in sport, in culture and in style. Whether it be challenging the status quo, inspiring new thinking or valuing the notion of partnership over sponsorship, Rich is an individual who carves his own path and is an example for the next generation.”

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

A Beginner’s Guide to the Air Jordan 8 Sneaker

Tinker Hatfield and Michael Jordan continued to connect on the Air Jordan 8. Arriving at 1993 NBA All-Star Weekend in its famed “Aqua” colorway, the Air Jordan 8 built off the inner bootie ethos of Air Jordan 7 before it, instead taking a sturdier and stronger approach by way of extra-padding and criss-crossing straps. Lifting the X-shaped straps from 1992’s outdoor oriented Nike Air Raid — a basketball shoe also co-designed by Hatfield — the Air Jordan 8 spoke to a new toughness and attitude that was driving the sport. Signature style points on the Air Jordan 8 appear in the form...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Union and Jordan Brand Are Collaborating on the Air Jordan 2

Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand have another Air Jordan collaboration coming soon. After delivering a pair of outdoors-inspired Air Jordan 4 styles in June, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz revealed on Instagram this week that two Union x Air Jordan 2 in the “Grey Fog/Siren Red/Light Smoke Grey” and “Rattan/Siren Red/Beach/Orange Peel” colorways are hitting stores soon. Union’s collaborative versions of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a breathable nylon upper that’s coupled with premium suede overlay panels on the midfoot and mudguard. In addition, Union has applied its signature “UN/LA” branding underneath the eyestay along with another tag by the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

First Avenue Nightclub Inspires Familia and Nike SB’s New Dunk Collab

Nike SB has joined forces with Familia Skateshop for its next sneaker collab. The sportswear giant revealed on Instagram this week that the Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low “First Avenue” collab will hit shelves before the week’s end. In addition to sharing the release info, the brand also confirmed that the shoe is inspired by the legendary First Avenue nightclub in Minneapolis, MN. The Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low “First Avenue” collab features a black-based color scheme that’s combined with brick-textured overlay panels on the heel as a nod to the nightclub’s exterior. The shoe also comes with a star...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Paul
hypebeast.com

Franck Muller and New Balance Collide for "MS327" Watch-Inspired Sneakers

Continuing their collaboration from last year, Swiss luxury watch brand Franck Muller and New Balance join forces once again for two premium watch-inspired sneakers. This year’s black and duo sneaker duo are inspired by black and brown/sand timepieces from Franck Muller’s “Casablanca” collection. Contrast-stitched polished leather overlays for the black iteration and suede overlays for the orange version run across the toe, uniquely shaped eyelets, and heel tab. Franck Muller’s signature byzantine numerals are printed on the N logo on the laterals and embroidered across the medial side while a circular FM badge runs atop the midsection of the laces and additional co-branding elements are found on the insoles. A two-tone split mid-sole and a textured rubber outsole below complete the look.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

COLORSxSTUDIOS Releasing New Balance 327 Collaboration

COLORSxSTUDIOS will connect with New Balance to release two versions of the New Balance 327. COLORSxSTUDIOS is a Berlin-based music discovery platform and their collaboration was designed with self-expression in mind. One pair features Black with White stitching and a speckled midsole. The other pair comes highlighted in a muted Cream and a Gum rubber sole. The two will have Red details on the lace tips, chord stoppers, and lace-keeper beads.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Diesel Debuts New Prototype Sneaker

Diesel has unveiled an all-new sneaker design, launching the Prototype silhouette as a nod to the label’s direction under creative director Glenn Martens. The silhouette — which made its debut in Diesel’s Spring/Summer 2022 show — features a number of industrial and technical references across its design. The stand-out features...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

SNS Highlights The Beauty Of Raw Nature For New Balance 574 Collaboration

Teased via Instagram in mid-November, SNS has finally officially unveiled its latest New Balance 574 collaboration. Inspired by the beauty of raw nature, the silhouette couples tried-and-proven pigskin nubuck, soft synthetic leather and nylon lining with a predominantly green and violet color palette. Hairy suede enters the mix around the forefoot and heel, leaving perhaps its most notable impression on the profile “N” logos. While not a proposition from a high-end brand like Casablanca, Sneakernstuff’s next joint-effort with New Balance delivers a luxurious take through concept. To further submerge its nature-inspired 574 into the theme, the retailer has tapped New York-based illustrator, Elijah Anderson, for a poster campaign that blends his signature style with SNS and NB’s vision. Furthermore, nature-inspired activations will soon take place at the retailer’s New York City and Tokyo locations.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Sneaker#Klutch Sports Group#Newbalance Com#Klutchshop Com
Sole Collector

Brooklyn Projects Revives Kareem Campbell's Sneakers on New Collab

Brooklyn Projects has teamed up with Axion Footwear on a new collab that longtime fans of the brand will appreciate. Arriving this weekend this the Brooklyn Projects x Axion Nuteks, the signature shoe designed for pro skater and Axion Footwear’s original founder Kareem Campbell, who now serves as the brand’s creative director. According to Brooklyn Project’s owner Dom DeLuca, a longtime dream of his was to get his own signature shoe with Axion. While that didn’t end up coming to fruition, DeLuca got to work on another passion project: the return of Campbell’s Nutek.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Grailed Cyber Week Discounts: 40% off Rare Sneakers & Apparel

Grailed has carved a place for itself in the modern fashion universe by providing a place for those in the know to buy and sell specialist pieces. From vintage COMME des GARÇONS to just-dropped sneakers, if you’re on the hunt for something you can’t find anywhere else, the likelihood is that you’ll find it at Grailed. This extensive category collection is one of the leading reasons that Grailed might be the only place you need to shop through Cyber Week, too, with discounts across luxury fashion, streetwear, sneakers, and vintage.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Wearing Nike's Off-White Air Force 1 'Lemonade': 2021's best sneaker?

Nike and Virgil Abloh have dropped quite a few amazing Off-White sneakers this year, but perhaps none louder and brighter than this “Lemonade” Air Force 1 Low. The super bright yellow pair arrived to coincide with the opening of Abloh’s “Figures of Speech” art exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

Balmain’s Latest Sneaker Drop is a Collaboration with Dogpound Gyms

Balmain’s sneaker offering has broadened and diversified in recent years, from its retro-leaning B-Ball to its more futuristically styled B-Runner. But its signature shape is arguably the BBold, a double-strapped style which was introduced last summer. The brand’s latest reworking of the style, though, is something of a curveball: a...
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

What Is Virgil Abloh’s Legacy as a Clothing Designer?

From a background with no formal training in fashion, Virgil Abloh’s rise to become one of the most celebrated and beloved designers of the new millennium was nothing short of extraordinary. While he never complained about his beginnings — growing up as the son of a seamstress just outside of Chicago — he had a relatively humble start, without connections to the industry he would later come to ascend into.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SneakerFiles

Nike SB Blazer Mid ISO Releasing in ‘Dark Russet’

Recently, we showcased the SB Dunk Low in ‘Dark Russet.’ However, Nike SB will have more models offered in the colorway. Dropping only at Orange Label skate shops, we have the ‘Dark Russet’ SB Blazer Mid ISO. This Nike SB Blazer Mid features Dark Russet tumbled leather across the upper...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

New Balance’s 1700 Has Been Given an Understated Makeover

Over the past few years, New Balance’s 1700 silhouette has been somewhat neglected. However, following a signature grey glow-up earlier this year the Boston-based imprint has again returned to the ‘90s-inspired sneaker for another understated iteration. Inspired by heritage designs, the Made in USA 1700 features an array of nubuck...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Crystal-Covered Low Top Sneakers

Luxury Austrian jewelry brand Swarovski has once again teamed up with Nike to release the Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low, a crystal-clad version of the iconic sneaker. Dressed with striking removable overlays, the collaboration sees the classic Air Force 1 presented in a nearly unrecognizable form. The coverings, which are draped over the majority of the sneaker, feature a unique plastic pattern that is paired with a variety of Swarovski crystals. In addition, the stylish overlays are screwed down into the sneaker and can be removed by wearers using a matching 'NIKE AIR FORCE 1' screwdriver.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
manofmany.com

Sneaker News #45 – Nike, Sacai and KAWS Create ‘Wearable Art’

Welcome to Sneaker News #45. As the holiday season quickly approaches, the drops are coming thick and fast. This week, it’s Nike, sacai and KAWS’ collaboration that’s catching eyes, creating ‘Wearable Art’ with the Blazer Low. Meanwhile the Jordan 11 ‘Cool Grey’ is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the Dunk Low continues its landmark year. Elsewhere, Reebok has collaborated with A$AP Nast and Dr. Martens has fused with Lazy Oaf. That and plenty more all await below.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy