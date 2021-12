Nasa has announced new improvements to its algorithm to monitor the night sky for asteroids that could crash on Earth.The program, called Sentry-II, will help the space agency better evaluate near-Earth asteroids. Nearly 28,000 of these asteroids have been found to date, but around 3000 new ones are discovered ever year.Most asteroids are not threatening to the planet, but “a future Earth impact cannot be completely ruled out”, Nasa says.“The first version of Sentry was a very capable system that was in operation for almost 20 years,” said Javier Roa Vicens, who led the development of Sentry-II while working at...

ASTRONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO