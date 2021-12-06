ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Here’s when the Bay Area can expect rain

By Fareeha Rehman
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area will see some rain on Monday and into Tuesday morning, forecasters say.

The light rain is expected to start late in the afternoon.

“Rain chances initially return to the North Bay in time for the evening commute before spreading southward overnight. Rainfall amounts will generally be a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch,” the National Weather Service said.

But it doesn’t end on Tuesday! After a brief dryness, the NWS said rain could come back by Thursday. Meteorologists aren’t expecting a major storm, but this week’s rainfall comes after a few weeks of sunshine and no wet weather in sight.

With the late week showers comes colder temperatures as well, so it might be better to plan for indoor activities or bundle up when headed out.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
