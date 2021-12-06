Zendaya & Tom Holland Show Off Chic Couple Style at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ London Premiere

Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland made a stylish appearance as a couple at the London premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home ” last night.

Zendaya opted for a glamorous Alexander McQueen spring ’22 ready-to-wear look for the London premiere. The 25-year-old actress , who picked up the Fashion Icon trophy at last month’s star-studded CFDA Awards , wore an oversized gray blazer with crystal accents and embroidery encircling the wide shoulders and left side. Her black sheer thigh-high stocking-style boots embellished with the same swinging pendants and sparkling strings featured leather capped toes and an asymmetrical heel.

The glamorous look from English designer and McQueen creative director Sarah Burton debuted on the runway during fashion month this fall. The former Disney Channel starlet — who’s stylist is FNAA Style Influencer of the Year, Law Roach — complemented the head-turning ensemble with crystal drop earrings shaped like spiderwebs.

Meanwhile, Holland (who plays Spider-Man in the film), went for a more look-key look, sporting a leather jacket with pockets over a simple striped button down shirt paired with black trousers and sleek black leather boots boasting a square toe and chunky mid-sized heel.

