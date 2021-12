I recently moved back to San Antonio after about a decade away. It’s weird. I feel like I’m driving around a city that I know like the back of my hand, except that I maybe don’t know the back of my hand quite as well as I thought I did. New buildings keep popping up that weren’t there before and a bunch of my favorite restaurants are gone. I spend half my time pointing out houses where my friends used to live that now have different kids playing in the front yard. It’s like someone accidentally erased the city while I was gone and then tried to redraw it from memory and got about 75% there.

