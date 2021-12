2021 stats: 12 games | 64.6 pct | 3,384 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 25 pass TD | 12 INT | 250 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 6 fumbles. Another tipped-pass interception that was a little hot but mostly not Mahomes’ fault. Another patient, excellent opening drive touchdown by the Chiefs followed by three quarters of mediocre offensive play. Another week of conservative decisions by Andy Reid because he’s playing to his defense, which is one of the best in football. Mahomes receding into the background is the most bizarre development of a bizarre season.

