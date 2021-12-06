ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Merchandise Drops at Disneyland

By Melissa Cannioto
Inside the Magic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s THE hot cinema ticket this festive season, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) crashing movie sites around the world last week when tickets dropped online. There has been intense speculation the last few months over the plot and cast for Kevin Feige’s upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, with Marvel fans...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Ticket Sales On Par With 'Avengers: Endgame'

Proving me right once again, it's claimed that Spider-Man: No Way Home advance ticket sales are pretty much on par with that of The Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing movie of all time (not counting Avatar's re-releases). So that means that just like I have been stating all along, that fans...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Theaters Are Using Fake Posters to Promote ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

There’s been a great deal of hullabaloo surrounding the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, 2021. First, there was the long-awaited trailer, then there have the rumors — and rumors and rumors and rumors — surrounding the upcoming third installment in the MCU’s first Spider-Man trilogy. One...
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Is Kirsten Dunst In Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Kirsten Dunst was to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home; however, is she?. With the focus on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst’s status is unknown. After all, there’s no scene in the trailer with Maguire kissing an invisible figure while...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
flickeringmyth.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX poster swings online

A new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived online, inviting fans to enter the multiverse in IMAX when the Tom Holland-led Marvel sequel swings into cinemas around the world later this month; check it out below along with a couple of new promo spots…. For the first time...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Trailer Released

This has been quite a wild week for Spider-Man fans. On Sunday, tickets went on sale for Spider-Man: No Way Home and the process proved difficult for many. The movie ended up having the most ticket pre-sales since Avengers: Endgame, and there are now people trying to sell tickets on eBay for a crazy amount of money. Many folks will be seeing the Spider-Man threequel in IMAX, so it's no surprise the latest trailer for the movie is all about the biggest big screen.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Watch The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Villains Panel

Sony has released the Spider-Man: No Way Home villains panel from the CCXP convention which features Tom Holland, and Willem Dafoe who returns as Green Goblin, Alfred Molina who is back as Doc Ock, with Jamie Foxx appearing again as Electro. "Look who’s back! Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Here’s What’s Coming to Disney+ in January 2022

What’s coming to Disney+ in January 2022? Get ready to kick off the new year of streaming content with some of Disney’s hottest properties — Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett from The Mandalorian brain trust Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau premieres December 29, 2021, and will run all month long before ending season one on February 9, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Zendaya
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Jon Favreau
93.1 KISS FM

How Anxious Is El Paso To See Spider-Man No Way Home?

Whenever a new movie comes out, I've always preferred going to watch the premieres at the movie theaters in person. El Pasoans love doing that too, even if it means waiting in RIDUCLOUS lines for tickets... I've been a fan of the Spider-Man movies ever since the Toby Maguire movies...
EL PASO, TX
Inside the Magic

Newest Disney Movie Franchise Creator Wants to Reimagine Carousel of Progress

On Friday, Disney+ launched an animated reboot of the family-favorite Diary of a Wimpy Kid films. Based on the best-selling book series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2021) is written by famed children’s novelist Jeff Kenney. Now that the film has been well received by critics and audiences alike, could...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

5 Reasons Why I'm Way More Excited For Into the Spider-Verse 2 Than Spider-Man: No Way Home

You know, I think I’m excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home? I’ve already discussed how the first trailer left me kind of befuddled and underwhelmed, and now that I’ve seen another trailer for it which features shots of Spidey’s other baddies in the movie, I’ve warmed up to it a little bit more. But you know what Marvel movie I’m SUPER psyched about? Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2! Or, more properly known as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1) PART 1!!
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Look Reveals a Spider-Man in Trouble

Doctor Octopus is back and has Spider-Man in his clutches in a new image from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The image, released as part of Fandango's holiday movie preview, shows Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) with Spidey (Tom Holland), still in his Iron Spider suit, wrapped in his mechanical arms. Molina's Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 is one of several past cinematic Spider-Man villains reprising their roles in No Way Home. Tom Holland says Molina's return was, at least in part, his idea. "When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, 'Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off'," Holland said while speaking to Empire Magazine. "'But there's just no way it's going to work. You're just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It's just not going to happen.' But it did happen. And it's crazy."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Park#Marvel Universe#Mcu#Marvel Comics#No Way Home#Star Trader
scotscoop.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ shatters presale records

After years of speculation and hype, Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” shattered the record for a movie’s first day of ticket sales, affecting Carlmont students. The original trailer, which was released on August 24, broke records with 355.5 million views in the first 24 hours, surpassing “Avengers: Endgame,” which had 289 million.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy