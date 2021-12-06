ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

“Harlem” Exclusive: Tracy Oliver Says She “Freaked Out” And “Cried” When Jasmine Guy And Whoopi Goldberg Joined The Cast

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

“Harlem” on the rise!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1QTU_0dFMs1hj00

Source: Courtesy / Courtesy

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with “Harlem” Creator, Executive Producer and Writer, Tracy Oliver about the new show’s diversity of characters and casting process.

“For me, the diversity is across the board, even with how they look,” Oliver told BOSSIP. “That was a deliberate choice of mine and I always approach casting that way because I want to make sure as many Black women as possible see some version of themselves. You can’t really do that if everybody has the same hair texture, if everybody has the same body type, or the same height or even the same cultural background. With Grace, she’s Caribbean and I wanted to make sure she could use the Caribbean accent because on “Empire” she wasn’t allowed to. I was like I would love to embrace that because that’s so much of New York culture is Caribbean culture too. That was important, physically getting a good mix, and I really wanted them to have distinct voices and points of views with life and with Tye being queer, that was important too. A lot of shows like “Living Single” and “Sex And The City,” were like straight women and gay men. Queer women were not part of that narrative and I have so many queer women friends that it didn’t seem right in 2021 to not have a queer woman in their circle.”

Oliver also spoke about casting Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy, describing them as her 90’s heroes.

“I did not think that both of them would do the show. You go out to your dream people and you think ‘they’ll probably pass.’ But when they both said yes I was freaking out, Jasmine Guy was like ‘Calm down.’ And with Whoopi I think I cried a little bit. Actually I know I cried. It was a big deal to me. I told her, ‘You have no idea. You’re Sister Mary Clarence.’ And Whoopi laughed. She was like ‘You’re so silly.’ She was reading the scripts and she’s a comedienne so I’d hoped she’d laugh but I was like ‘Whoopi thinks I’m funny!’

Oliver also spoke about casting newcomer Sullivan Jones as Meagan Good’s love interest Jameson, noting that the chemistry between them was incredible even when they tested together online, and moreso in person!

“So much so, I reconceived Season 2 because of him,” Oliver told BOSSIP.

Now that’s a good exclusive. We’re excited to learn Jameson may be hanging in there with Camille for Season 2.

Have you guys started watching “Harlem” yet? We’re dying to hear what you think and what your favorite episodes and characters are.

Comments / 17

Nyce Nasti
1d ago

I just started watching this morning and I'm on episode 6 already. L O V E!!! I T !!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar SUED For $60 Million Because of THIS?

Are Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, the hosts of "The View," being sued for $60 million?. Following Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on all counts on Nov. 19, various social media articles claimed that the boy and his family had filed a defamation lawsuit against the presenters. After police shot Jacob Blake,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The View' and 'Good Morning America' Alum Wants 'Any Job' With Whoopi Goldberg in 'Sister Act 3'

Keke Palmer believes in the power of manifestation. Palmer, who stole viewers' hearts as a pre-teen in Akeelah and the Bee alongside Lawrence Fishbourne, recently visited The View. The actress was promoting her new book series, Southern Belle Insults. Midway through the interview, she let moderator Whoopi Goldberg know that she wanted to star alongside her in an upcoming production.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross brings fans to tears with show update

Tracee Ellis Ross left her social media followers pleading with her when she gave an update on her show, Black-ish, which they simply aren't ready for. The much-loved actress took to Instagram with a message about the long-running TV series and her social media followers couldn't take it. Black-ish is...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Will Smith Tried Dating "Fresh Prince" Co-Star Karyn Parsons, She Rejected Him

Fans have been metabolizing all of the revelations Will Smith shared in his new memoir, and some have noted that there was almost a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air romance on set. The rapper-turned-actor's television career was in its infancy when the now-classic series premiered in 1990 and it didn't take long for audiences to fall in love with the Banks family.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Woman Crush Wednesday: Meagan Good Brings it in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Harlem’

It’s the first day of Crushmas, and we’re here to help kick off a holly jolly month of top-notch content, as well as serve you the inside scoop of the hard working people who bring your favorite titles to life. With our first Woman Crush Wednesday of December, we want to lift up an exceedingly talented person who has enjoyed 30 years of professional success and counting, doing everything from acting to producing to directing to modeling. She’s clearly an absolute legend so be sure to give it up for her, your WCW, the magnificent Meagan Good!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Jasmine Guy
Person
Meagan Good
tvinsider.com

How 13 Actors Returned to TV After Abrupt Shondaland Exits

Fans of the TV shows Shonda Rhimes has created—Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal—and the ones she has produced, including How to Get Away With Murder and Station 19, know not to get too attached to a character. As Shondaland actors decide to leave—or as they are asked to leave—their characters die, disappear, or just drop from the narrative. (And yes, this gallery will have spoilers for already-aired episodes.)
TV SHOWS
Life and Style Weekly

Why Did Tiffany Haddish and Common Split? Inside Their Low-Key Relationship Before Reported Breakup

Tiffany Haddish and Common (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn) had a very low-key relationship for nearly two years, but the two have reportedly split. It appears the comedian, 41, and rapper, 49, have reportedly broken up, a source told People on November 29. The source said Tiffany and Common were “too busy” to have a “serious relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Gay Men#Caribbean
Best Life

Tina Yothers Played Jennifer on "Family Ties." See Her Now at 48.

Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Meagan Good was 'not ready' to see her former Cousin Skeeter costar strip in Harlem

"I had no idea that he was going to rip the pants off and I was not ready," the actress tells EW. "I was like, 'Wait…hold up. Hold on, hold on, hold on!'" Good says she was actually the one to throw Ri'chard's name into the ring as a possible love interest for one of the leads. "I was like, 'What about Robert? That would be so crazy.' And I feel like those who watched Cousin Skeeter growing up [are in] the same demographic that's gonna be watching this."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Girls Trip 2': Tracy Oliver Offers Update on Tiffany Haddish-Starring Sequel (Exclusive)

Tracy Oliver is back with a project putting friendships in the spotlight. The Girls Trip creator's new Amazon Prime Video series Harlem follows four Black 30-something women living in the Harlem section of New York as they navigate dating, life, and love. The series stars Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Grace Byers, and Jerri Johnson in the lead roles. The four friends rely on their relationships to get them through the ups and downs of life in the city. It's a similar theme to Oliver's 2017 box office smash.
MOVIES
EW.com

Watch Keke Palmer flex her spot-on Angela Bassett, Shakira, and Cher impressions

Keke Palmer can add "impressionist" to her already-impressive résumé. The singer-slash-actress-slash-author-slash-talk-show-host treated the audience to a couple of pitch-perfect impressions (and one decent impression) Friday on The Tonight Show, conjuring Angela Bassett, Shakira, and Cher much to the delight of host Jimmy Fallon, who at one point leapt from his chair in glee.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Sonequa Martin-Green Gives Whoopi Goldberg Her Flowers On ‘The View’

Actress Sonequa Martin-Green is making history as the first Black woman to serve in a Captain role on Star Trek. While appearing on The View to talk about the history she’s making on Star Trek: Discovery, Martin-Green took a moment to credit Whoopi Goldberg for all she represents for Black women in Hollywood. While also shouting out Nichelle Nichols, who played Nyota Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, Martin-Green took a moment to give Goldberg and Nichols their flowers for paving the way for her to continue breaking glass ceilings into the new generation.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tyler Lepley Talks Female Dominance in 'Harlem' and Difficulties of Dating as a Man (Exclusive)

Tyler Lepley became synonymous with his work on the Tyler Perry evening soap opera The Haves and the Have Nots as Benny. Though he continues to work with Perry, he's since branched out and is now a series regular on the STARZ drama P-Valley and has women gushing over his looks all over social media. Now, Lepley is taking his talents to the Tracy Oliver-created series Harlem, which centers on the friendships and lives of four 30-something women in Harlem, New York.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy