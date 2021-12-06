ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Mario Cristobal leaves Oregon to become next head coach at Miami

By Jarrid Denney about 8 hours
 6 days ago
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Mario Cristobal era at Oregon has ended.

On Monday, Cristobal accepted an offer to become the next head coach at his alma mater, multiple sources told ScoopDuck.

After four full seasons at the helm of the Oregon program, the opportunity to return home proved too alluring for Cristobal to turn down.

He ends his tenure in Eugene with a 35-13 record, two Pac-12 titles, and a Rose Bowl victory.

Cristobal met with his players and staff early Monday morning to inform them of his decision.

Just minutes before that meeting began, reports surfaced that Miami had fired its head coach, Manny Diaz.

“We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University,” Miami President Julio Frenk said in a statement. “We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward.”

Shortly after Cristobal’s meeting with Oregon’s players, the school’s athletic director, Rob Mullens, released a statement confirming Cristobal has accepted a job at another university.

“We appreciate all of Mario’s accomplishments and hard work here at Oregon, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter,” said Mullens. “The University of Oregon is a prestigious academic institution with a football program that is well-positioned for continued success in the future, and the search is underway to find another excellent football coach to lead and support our student-athletes moving forward.”

Per Cristobal’s contract, he will forgo $700,000 in performances bonuses if he does not coach in Oregon’s upcoming bowl game.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

