Upcoming job fairs taking place at three NWPA state correctional facilities
The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) will be holding job fairs at three state correctional facilities in NWPA as they are looking to fill dozens of available positions.PennDOT hiring several positions part of Winter Maintenance Program
The job fairs will take place the following dates and times:
|Date
|Location
|Address
|Time
|Dec. 14, 2021
|SCI Albion
|10745 Route 18, Albion
|10AM – 3PM
|Dec. 15, 2021
|SCI Cambridge Springs
|451 Fullerton Ave., Cambridge Springs
|10AM – 3PM
|Dec. 16, 2021
|SCI Mercer
|801 Butler Pike, Mercer
|10AM – 3PM
The correctional institutions are hiring for the following positions:
- correctional officer trainee
- licensed practical nurse
- registered nurse
- records technician/supervisor
- food safety instructor
- educational guidance counselor
- and more
No appointment or registration is required to attend any of the job fairs. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on the property, and cellphones and other communication devices must be left locked inside the attendee’s vehicle.
A mask or face covering is required to attend.
Click HERE for more information on open positions. Click HERE for more on the commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package.
For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email listsCopyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 0