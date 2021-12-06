Upcoming job fairs taking place at three NWPA state correctional facilities

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) will be holding job fairs at three state correctional facilities in NWPA as they are looking to fill dozens of available positions.

The job fairs will take place the following dates and times:

Date Location Address Time Dec. 14, 2021 SCI Albion 10745 Route 18, Albion 10AM – 3PM Dec. 15, 2021 SCI Cambridge Springs 451 Fullerton Ave., Cambridge Springs 10AM – 3PM Dec. 16, 2021 SCI Mercer 801 Butler Pike, Mercer 10AM – 3PM

The correctional institutions are hiring for the following positions:

correctional officer trainee

licensed practical nurse

registered nurse

records technician/supervisor

food safety instructor

educational guidance counselor

and more

No appointment or registration is required to attend any of the job fairs. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on the property, and cellphones and other communication devices must be left locked inside the attendee’s vehicle.

A mask or face covering is required to attend.

Click HERE for more information on open positions. Click HERE for more on the commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.