ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Southern Cuisine at Waterstone on Augusta

wspa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article*This content is sponsored by Waterstone on Augusta*. When...

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Weekly

CUISINE NEWS

The Wine Store hosts a complimentary wine tasting, “Merlot Madness,” from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Guests can taste five sustainably farmed Merlot wines from around the world. 1200 Central Avenue, Ste. 105, Naples. www.thewinestorenaples.com. Angelina’s Ristorante host its Annual Holiday Truffle wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8....
NAPLES, FL
popville.com

Onkei “authentic Japanese cuisine” opens in Western Market

“Japanese concept Onkei is officially open at Western Market. It joins the growing lineup of restaurants welcoming diners at the new Foggy Bottom food hall. Onkei offers authentic Japanese cuisine at a sleek, modern sushi bar, designed for an exceptional dining experience any time of day. courtesy Onkei. The menu...
RESTAURANTS
Southlake Style

Reimagined Cuisine

The Westin Southlake Hotel opened in Southlake last month, and with it came a brand new modern American restaurant called Jellico’s. Spearheaded by executive chef Jenna Kinard, Jellico’s serves up new takes on classic American dishes inside a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. The restaurant serves up three meals a day, plus brunch on the weekends.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Suburban Times

Across the Fence: Authentic German Cuisine

When I first came to Washington State, I was surprised about the enthusiastic welcome Germans get over here. I realized quickly that it had to do a lot with American military being deployed to my mother country. And, as ever so often, the way to a (wo)man’s heart is through their stomach. Yet, not everybody knows how to relive these culinary experiences for lack of recipe sources. This can be helped now with a brand-new, beautifully made cookbook – an excellent gift for anybody with a craving for German cuisine.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Food Drink#Southern Cuisine
NJ.com

Bill of Fare: My Quate Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Since opening its doors three years ago My Quate Authentic Mexican Cuisine has had a steady stream of satisfied customers. “It’s because the food is made fresh that makes it so good,” chimed in a customer who was listening in on a conversation we had with the owner, who identified himself as Franco Ordonez.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Union-Recorder

Kai Thai offers fresh, authentic Thai cuisine

When sister duo Patcharee Sintuwong (Kai) and Supranee Sritan (Kook) moved to Milledgeville, they gained experience about serving at other restaurants in the area. However, the two noticed that the town lacked a restaurant that served Thai food. As Kook explained, the sisters, who are originally from Thailand, loved eating...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
bocaratonobserver.com

Kaleidoscope Cuisine

The first thing one notices about Chef Pushkar Marathe is how often he uses the word “we” in the conversation. Whether describing the genesis of his new restaurant, Stage in Palm Beach Gardens, the creation of a dish or what he hopes will be the takeaway for each guest, each answer is expressed as a group effort and journey, something very telling of who Marathe is.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
azbigmedia.com

Kasai in Scottsdale seamlessly fuses entertainment with Asian cuisine

The Olympics have only been held in the United States eight times during the event’s illustrious history, but you would swear that you were walking into a world-class venue the moment you park your car at Kasai Japanese Steakhouse in Old Town Scottsdale. Two large flaming torches on each side of the entrance way greet you, and a gorgeous water feature sets the tone for a fun-filled evening of delicious food and culinary craftsmanship.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Sedalia Democrat

Broadway Cuisine open for the holidays

After a stellar week of Thanksgiving baking and cooking, Sedalia’s newest bakeshop will open again on Saturday, raring to go for the Christmas season complete with plans for cooking classes …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
SEDALIA, MO
franklinis.com

Cheese, Martinis, Cuisine, and Music. Oh My!

How Cheese Gal Courtney Lacorte went from “Uninspired” to “Blessed Beyond Belief” in the Midst of a Global Pandemic. At a young age, Cortney LaCorte learned from her Godmother, Kar Garfield, not only the art of creating spectacular cheese boards but an appreciation for the way these small boards brought people together – picking little bites from the board and lingering over it for conversations. Today Cortney, the founder and owner of Cheese Gal (@CheeseGal), is crushing it as a female business owner, a mom to two young daughters, wife to her partner in all things, Chris, and living a crazy, hectic and wonderful life. “I feel blessed beyond belief.”
FRANKLIN, TN
wspa.com

Carolina Blends And Brews: RJ Rockers Brewing Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Originally opening in 1997 on Main Street – where Delaney’s Irish Pub is now – Spartanburg’s RJ Rockers Brewing Company arrived at their current location on Main near Daniel Morgan Avenue in 2009. Founder Mark Johnsen has been there since day...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Holiday Hosting

“The following is sponsored content from KeVita”. Same space. Same people. Same meals. Same screens, same keyboards. If that sounds like your situation over the past 18-plus months, it’s time to do something different! And Lauren Hudson is here to help.
FOOD & DRINKS
B98.5

Win Hundreds Of Dollars In Gifts At The Augusta River Of Trees

If you are looking for a fun way to support the revitalization of downtown Augusta, and possibly win some great prizes, you need to visit the Augusta River of Trees. Dozens of local businesses have put together Christmas Trees filled with hundreds of dollars in great Holiday gifts. Each tree has somewhere around $300 worth of gifts under it and each tree will be "themed" for kids, families, or adults. Under those trees, you'll find everything from toys, to restaurant gift certificates, to beer, to tools.
AUGUSTA, ME
parsippanyfocus.com

Siam Heritage Thai Kitchen: Authentic Thai Cuisine

PARSIPPANY — Unfortunately, despite having the opportunity to visit various parts of Asia in my youth, I never had the pleasure of visiting Thailand. I enjoy Thai cuisine and it would have been great to experience one of their open-air food vendors, storefront, or waterway eateries, or even try out an upscale Bangkok restaurant. I may not have been able to get to Thailand, but I can still enjoy a true sense of Thailand culture, as well as some of their authentic cuisines right here in Parsippany.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
dmagazine.com

Four Corners Brewing Co. Is Sparking Multicultural Connections

Co-founder George Esquivel's is building a growing community at the company's brewery in the Cedars. It was 2002 when George Esquivel, the leader of Four Corners Brewing, began to make beer in a dusty garage with co-founder Steve Porcari. Nearly 20 years later, their products can be found in more than 4,500 stores across Texas, and their brewery in the Cedars has become known for its multicultural connections, creative brew names, weekly events, and more.
DRINKS
sanclementejournal.com

J’Adore Café Offering French Cuisine in a Spanish Village

J’Adore Café opened on April 26, 2020. At the same time, owners Tai Carballo and Dan Zanicoski closed their two restaurants in Biarritz, France due to the pandemic. Its name, J’Adore, translates “I Adore,” according to Tai, and is a word promoting a positive atmosphere. Tai is a French-Brazilian chef...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy