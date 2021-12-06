ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

With their firing of Joe Brady, the Panthers find a new place to dump bad news

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s unclear whether it was planned or inadvertent. Regardless, the Carolina Panthers have found a brand new place to dump bad news. Forget about the late-afternoon hours on a Friday. With the NFL constantly offering up a fresh collection of bright, shiny objects during football season, why not pull the sheet...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0


The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
USA Today

Panthers owner David Tepper refused to give Cam Newton's No. 1 away

The love and respect for Cam Newton, even after a messy separation, remained present within the Carolina Panthers organization. Featured in his Sunday morning report on how the unlikely reunion materialized, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that Newton’s No. 1 had to be preserved by the team. “When the...
NFL
FanSided

5 leading candidates if the Panthers cut ties with head coach Matt Rhule

Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their next head coach if they took the decision to relieve Matt Rhule of his duties this offseason?. This isn’t what Matt Rhule had in mind when taking over as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Team owner David Tepper paid a hefty sum to prise him from the college ranks after earning a strong reputation as a program builder, but nothing seems to be getting better and there appears little doubt the pressure is on following the bye week.
NFL

Person
David Tepper
Person
Jeff Nixon
NFL

Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady after 5-7 start to season

An offensive wunderkind has been shown the door. The Carolina Panthers are parting ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady following a Sunday morning meeting with head coach Matt Rhule, the team announced. Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will coordinate the offense with the remainder of the staff for the rest of the season.
NFL
The Big Lead

Joe Brady Fired to Save Matt Rhule's Job... For Now

The Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday during the team's bye week. While the Panthers have one of the worst offenses in the league this season, they're also starting Cam Newton who was unemployed last month. While Newton has provided us with some upworthy moments since returning, he's only back because things were so bad.
NFL
The State

Joe Brady got fired Sunday. Should Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule be next?

Matt Rhule purposely did something out of the box when he hired 30-year-old coach Joe Brady in January 2020 to be his NFL offensive coordinator with Rhule’s new team, the Carolina Panthers. Most of Rhule’s staff was people he knew and worked with in his old head jobs at Baylor or Temple, but not Brady.
NFL

#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#G M
arcamax.com

Carolina Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the NFL team's bye week

The Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady with five games left in the 2021 regular season, the team announced Sunday. Running backs coach Jeff Nixon will take over play-calling duties. Nixon, a senior offensive assistant, was offensive coordinator at Baylor under Matt Rhule when he was head coach. “I...
NFL
arcamax.com

Ellis L. Williams: With Joe Brady out, what is next for the Panthers' offense?

A week ago, the Panthers lost 33-10 to Miami, showcasing yet another lackluster performance where Carolina struggled to find any offensive consistency or rhythm. After the game, coach Matt Rhule said would take the bye week to reassess his staff. On Sunday, offensive coordinator Joe Brady was fired — signaling...
NFL
NFL

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Decision to fire OC Joe Brady 'purely football' related

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that firing offensive coordinator Joe Brady midseason came from a desire to jumpstart a struggling offense. "I wish him the best and am very grateful for his time here," Rhule said. "He's done a lot to get us moving in the right direction. But this was something that I felt like, from a football perspective, we needed to do now. As we move forward, I'm going to count on our offensive staff to be very focused day by day, week by week. Everyone's kind of assigned an area previously third down, red zone to game plan. They'll continue to be in those areas. Jeff Nixon will assume responsibility, the duties of the offensive coordinator position. He'll call the plays in conjunction with those guys. Obviously, as with everything in the organization, I'll oversee those guys, and hope that we can play our best football as we move forward."
NFL
