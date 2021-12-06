ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Our Complete Guide to the Best Holiday Candles

By BETH GILLETTE
theeverygirl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside, the sun is shining, it’s just over 50 degrees, and the trees haven’t even come close to losing all of their leaves. Inside, Brenda Lee Christmas is blaring on vinyl, my Christmas tree is twinkling, and the entire room smells like fresh-baked sugar cookies. That, my friends, is the magic...

theeverygirl.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Candles#Scented Candles#Soy Candle#Instacart
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Christmas Ornaments In 2021

Christmas ornaments have always felt like the most memorable part of the holiday season. Whether fun and silly or nostalgic and personal, Christmas ornaments are used year after year. In a way, they feel like tiny time capsules that tell the history of a family and their holiday traditions. Ornaments can come in many shapes, materials, colors, and moods, and the best part of decorating a Christmas tree is the lack of uniformity between everyone’s ornaments. Let everyone choose the look and feel that fits their personality, and much like the tree itself, it’ll tell the story of the family and...
SHOPPING
WNEP-TV 16

Create This Holiday Candle Ring Centerpiece

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Decorating for the holidays is easy when you use fresh greens. You can take clippings from your holly, berry bush and other evergreens in your yard and use them in vases, garlands and centerpieces. Keith Phelps of Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps shows us how to put together a beautiful wreath candle ring from fresh greens from his garden. This versatile and fragrant decor makes a great centerpiece, wreath or buffet piece.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
sarabozich.com

The Best #ShopLocal Holiday Prep Ideas | Gift Guide

This gift guide covers local Harrisburg area small businesses that will have you more than ready this holiday season. From food options to decor, this guide will have you holiday-ready in no time. Plus, purchasing with one of these vendors supports a small business — what could be better?. Want...
HARRISBURG, PA
drinkhacker.com

Drinkhacker’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide – Best Alcohol/Spirits for Christmas

Ready for Christmas? Ready for Christmas 2023, maybe? Our long day’s journey into night may have continued unabated this year, but we’re hopeful you’ve at least found some ability to get out of the house, maybe take a trip, and reconnect with friends and family this season. Naturally, you’re still...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
deseret.com

Struggling with your shopping? Here’s our 2021 holiday gift guide

Santa needs help every year fulfilling the wishes of all the good boys and girls (of all ages and sizes). But he told the Deseret News he’s feeling especially stressed this year with supply chain issues wreaking havoc on his reindeer delivery system. The Deseret News scoured shelves and searched...
RECIPES
KTEN.com

The Top Candle Scents for the Holiday Season

Originally Posted On: https://www.krazykandle.com/top-holiday-candle-scents.html. There is a perfect candle scent for every single holiday and you’ll know exactly which one it is when you smell it. Everyone has their own favorite when it comes to picking out candles for the holidays, but there are some universal scents that will instantly make you swoon!
SHOPPING
snntv.com

Flowers for Men: A Complete Guide

Originally Posted On: https://www.abcflora.com/blogs/flower-blog/flowers-for-men Flowers make a great gift for a variety of occasions. It can be prudent to get someone flowers if they graduate, get married, have a baby, or experience other major life moments. It’s true that flowers are most often associated with gifts for women in our...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Emily Henderson

The Best Sellers From Each Of Our Gift Guides

The height at which my eyes would roll at people who got their holiday gift shopping done before December 1st, could’ve hit the top of the moon. Preparation? I don’t know her. Let’s be honest, it was all jealously. But regardless I was convinced that I would never be one of those people. Then when I news of “the supply chain” hit (let’s all roll our eyes together), I didn’t want to be even more stressed out than I normally am. And y’all out of sheer will (and sending texts to my family, demanding they tell me what they wanted within the following 24hrs), I am 90% done and baby it feels gooooooooooooood. I say all this not to scare you or make you feel like a failure (as I have felt every year before this), but instead to really consider starting now if you haven’t… and will eventually need to, to reduce your stress. Plus I don’t know about you but I have at least 5 very important birthdays in December too. Ok, my holiday stress just came back a little. AH!
BEAUTY & FASHION
momjunction.com

11 Best Lighters For Candles In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. We have all tried lighting a deep candle using a matchstick or another candle and...
SHOPPING
Bon Appétit

Is It Time for Holiday Cookies Yet?

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Once a month Bon Appétit editor in chief Dawn Davis shares what’s on her mind by taking over our newsletter. You’ll find recipes she’s cooking, stories she’s loving, where she’s been eating, and more. It gets better: If you sign up for our newsletter, you’ll get this letter before everyone else.
RECIPES
SPY

These Christmas Lights Will Make Yours the Best-Looking House on the Block This Year

‘Tis the season to start thinking about your holiday decorations. Over 86 percent of all Americans will decorate their homes this December. Admit it— you’ll feel like a grinch if you don’t participate.  In addition to hanging the stockings and putting up the Christmas tree, the most popular type of holiday decoration is surely Christmas lights. Come December, strings of colorful and white lights of all shapes and sizes will adorn the outside and inside of homes around the country. Wherever you choose to hang your lights, there are several factors that go into choosing the best Christmas lights. First, you have...
HOME & GARDEN
cogconnected.com

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The Best Video Game Accessories

Ten Accessories to Amp Up Your Gaming Experience This Holiday Season. The holiday season is officially upon us. It’s the time of crisp mornings with a tea in hand or snuggling up with a warm blanket in front of the fireplace. For most people that is. For us gamers it’s about being snuggled up with some brand new gear for our favorite gaming systems or PC. There’s no better feeling than being all cozy and warm, inside, playing a brand new adventure with some top of the line accessories. It’s magical. And to help ensure this is exactly what happens this upcoming holiday season we’ve put together a list of 10 great video game accessories that are definitely going to bring a little extra light to your life this year. They would also make amazing Christmas presents for your favorite gamers too!
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The 28 Best Gifts For Tweens That’ll Make Their Holiday Extra Special This Year

It’s hard to find the best Christmas gifts for those we know are infinitely more aware than we are of what is cool, and tweens absolutely fit into this category — if not define it. Being a tween in the age of social media may be uniquely challenging because they know what is on-trend and exactly what they do and don’t want. We want the best gifts for her to be something they’ll like, which is a tall order in this category! The best way to impress a tween is trying to just pay attention to what they like. Those are probably...
BEAUTY & FASHION
theeverygirl.com

The Holiday Decor Inspiration You’ll Want To Copy Immediately

The holiday season is often about tradition, yet I find that holiday decor has the enchanting ability to evolve and continuously inspire new ideas year after year. As a kid, I can remember hopping in my mom’s car to drive around and look at Christmas lights, and to this day, seeing how others are decorating this time of year remains one of my favorite pastimes. Of course, now there’s Instagram, in which we get a peek inside people’s decked out holiday homes, often inspiring additions to our own. Below, I’m sharing some of the most beautiful holiday decor from around the web that will have you absolutely convinced you need several trees, mantels, and maybe some extra windows just to feature all of the beautiful ideas you’ve uncovered. Or maybe that’s just me?
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Gifts For Parents Who Already Have Everything

Parents are notoriously hard to shop for. What could possibly compare to the gift of life that they gave to you? They may say there’s nothing else they want or need, but there are of course some thoughtful things to get as gifts for the parents who have everything. Depending on the age range and hip factor of your dear old mom and dad, there may be many product categories that they don’t even know exist. It’s possible that they’re unaware of the existence of smart mugs that can keep their coffee hot for hours without reheating, or a waterproof speaker...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy