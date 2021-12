I know we're in Alabama, but are there any Georgia fans? Only the true bulldog fans will appreciate this attraction. During a random road trip with my family, I stopped for some gas and happened to see a lot of red and black from afar. When I walked over to grab a clearer view, I saw I stumbled upon a goldmine. Nothing but a field full of Georgia Bulldog fan paraphernalia.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO