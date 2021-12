The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (12/06/21) reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 24 tests conducted on Friday (12/03/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There are currently 14 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 17 close contacts receiving daily monitoring. Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested. It’s a good idea to go get tested if you have any symptoms or if you are just feeling ill. Don’t wait until you are really sick. That way you reduce the potential exposure others have to your illness whether it’s COVID-19 or not.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO