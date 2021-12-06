ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man Remastered Getting Two New Suits from No Way Home

By Liam Croft
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, which is still only available through the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales, will soon be treated to a further two costumes taken straight from upcoming blockbuster film Spider-Man: No Way Home....

digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Spot Offers More Multiverse Hints

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Spot Offers More Multiverse Hints. With just over three weeks left until Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters, Sony and Marvel are still keeping a lid on those pesky rumors about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s return to the franchise. Regardless, this isn’t keeping the studios from releasing new TV spots that all but confirm the appearance of multiple Spider-Men. And the film’s latest promo is no different. Check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home TV Spot Features New Look at Electro

Disney has released a new TV spot for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while most of the footage shared in the spot is very similar to what we have seen before, it's notable for including an all-new look at Jamie Foxx as Electro. The actor, who first played the part in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is one of a number of actors who will reprise a role from one of the pre-MCU Spider-Man movies, with other confirmed returnees being Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home New Poster Features All the Multiversal Villains

A new poster is out for Spider-Man: No Way Home and the villains are taking over!. A new poster alert is up as Spider-Man: No Way Home gets another and this time, it features all the multiversal villains in one photo: Doc Octopus, the Green Goblin, Sandman, Lizard, and Electro are all present which means that five out of the Sinister six are on it plus Peter Parker, Doctor Strange, and MJ in the middle.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home sets new record with huge ticket sales

Spider-Man: No Way Home had Marvel lovers buying more tickets on its first day of pre-sales than Avengers: Endgame back in 2019. When bookings opened earlier this week, the upcoming superhero sequel surpassed fellow Disney outing Black Widow's first day pre-sales within just two hours, making it Fandango's most successful title throughout 2021 and of the pandemic era.
MOVIES
pushsquare.com

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning's Fatesworn Expansion Releases This Month

When Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning was first announced, publisher THQ Nordic also confirmed that the action RPG would be getting a brand new expansion down the line. It's now been over a year since Re-Reckoning hit PlayStation 4, and honestly, we were expecting the promised expansion, Fatesworn, to be a 2022 deal. But no, it's actually going to launch this month, on the 14th December.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Cyberpunk RPG Shooter The Ascent Could Be Blasting to PS5, PS4 Soon

The Ascent is a cyberpunk, isometric action RPG shooter that released on PC and Xbox earlier this year. Its incredibly detailed environments and intense gameplay attracted a lot of attention, and it was met with largely positive reviews. Our friends over at Pure Xbox loved what they played of it, which left us wondering when it would eventually come to PlayStation consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

GRID Legends Blowout Reveals First Gameplay, Release Date, New Details

It's been a hot minute since we last heard about GRID Legends, the next entry in Codemasters' touring car racing series, but the team has just pushed out a tonne of new information. In the above new video, a couple of people from the studio talk us through some brand new gameplay footage as well as touching on new tracks, modes, vehicle classes, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

The Matrix Awakens Seems to Be an Interactive Tie-in with Resurrections Movie

Enthusiasm for The Matrix has bubbled back up to the surface lately, with the aptly titled The Matrix Resurrections bringing back the iconic sci-fi story with a brand new sequel. The movie is due to hit theatres on 22nd December, and it looks as though Warner Bros. might be planning more than just a two-hour flick.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires Demo Is Incoming

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires has a new gameplay trailer, alongside news that a playable demo is coming soon. The hack and slash action-strategy title is set to launch on the 15th February for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In Japan, however, it releases in just a few weeks, on the 23rd December. So, if you're eager to learn more about the game well before its arrival in the West, we're sure that there'll be plenty of impressions going around later this month.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Tom Holland May Be In Three More Spider-Man Films, New No Way Home Posters Released

With Spider-Man: No Way Home set to release in just a few weeks, Sony producer Amy Pascal has revealed that we’ll be seeing more of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Pascal said No Way Home is not the last Spider-Man movie Sony Pictures Entertainment is making with Marvel Studios in a new interview with Fandango. She also revealed that Holland’s next movie will be the first in a new trilogy.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New Promo Spot for SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Changes a Line of Dialogue From Doctor Strange

Another promo spot for Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released, and we’re going to see a lot more of them as we get closer to the release of the film. The spot offers a few bits of new footage, and it also changes a key line of dialogue from Doctor Strange. There’s a quote from the other trailers that has been changed for this one, and I thought that was interesting.
MOVIES
pushsquare.com

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Delayed Once Again to Early 2022

Flippin' heck, it's been a while since the last update on The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. The project is an improved and updated version of the cult hit PC game, filled with brand new narrative threads and endings to discover. It'll also be the first time it's playable on a PlayStation, which is exciting in itself. However, the game has been delayed again and again, and now, with the first news in over a year, it's being pushed back one more time.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Basim's Sword Is Up for Grabs in New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Challenge

The cool curved sword that Basim uses in Assassin's Creed Valhalla could soon be yours to wield. The deadly looking one-handed blade is up for grabs as a reward for completing the game's newest community challenge, which begins today. Said challenge tasks players with killing 250,000 enemies with one-handed swords...
VIDEO GAMES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hoodie at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new hoodie for the upcoming film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is now available at Disneyland Resort. We first found it in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Spider-Man Hoodie – $59.99. The hoodie is grey...
MOVIES
pushsquare.com

Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy the Next Guest Star Costume in Fall Guys

Sony is going all-in on Fall Guys right now. To kick off Season 6 of the battle royale platformer, you can unlock not one but two Ghost of Tsushima outfits, with two moods of Jin Sakai up for grabs. What's more Sackboy has his own event running in the game right now, in which you can earn a Sackboy skin for your efforts. We're not stopping there, though: Aloy, from Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, will join the fun very soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Character Posters Officially Released

Spider-Man: No Way Home just gave fans another look at the big villains in the film with new character posters. A recent leak saw other versions of these images circulating on social media, but now the United States audience gets their own versions. In the three posters, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro face off against Spider-Man. (Which version of the Web-Slinger sits behind those masks is up for debate…) But you can clearly see some of the de-aging technology at work with Alfred Molina's scientist. Jamie Foxx's version of Max Dillon looks like he has been adjusted as well. Goblin's face isn't shown, but they're probably saving that reveal for the full film. With these posters out in the open, a lot of people are realizing some of the small changes to these villains. (Anyone want to speculate about that Arc Reactor hanging out on Electro?) Check out the finished product for yourself right here!
MOVIES
pushsquare.com

Spider-Man Swings into Fortnite Chapter 3 Along with New Map and Features

Fortnite has just received a major overhaul, with Chapter 3 ushering in a fresh start for the ever-popular shooter. Amid numerous interesting new features and changes, Spider-Man joins the game as part of the new Battle Pass. The map has been totally overhauled, with lots of new locations to visit...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Awesome Spider-Man Web Swinging in Fortnite Goes Viral

Fortnite may not be for you, but you have to give it props when the Battle Royale shooter fully implements a new feature that's exclusive to just one skin and looks completely natural in-game. And that is exactly what has happened with wall crawler Spider-Man in Chapter 3, who is able to web swing about the map. Using the buildings throughout the map, it's a manual method of swinging that allows you to quickly zip about locations rather than covering great stretches in an instant. A Twitter video showing all this off has now gone viral, garnering over 35,000 likes at the time of writing as well as almost 6,000 retweets. Talk about engagement.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

BioWare Is 'Still Hard at Work' Making Dragon Age 4

Newsflash: a studio that announced a game a few years back is still working on said title. We kid, but that message is just about all fans were treated to as Dragon Age Day 2021 was celebrated this past weekend. In amongst new short stories from BioWare and Twitch livestreams, the developer penned a post assuring Dragon Age 4 is still very much in production.
VIDEO GAMES

