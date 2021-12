Sony has today confirmed the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which remasters Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PlayStation 5, will launch on 28th January 2022. The bundle will cost £44.99/$49.99, and there is a PS4 to PS5 upgrade path available. If you own any one of Uncharted 4 or Lost Legacy on PS4, you can upgrade to the complete Legacy of Thieves Collection for £10/$10. You don't need to own both titles in order to qualify — just one of them will do. However, the versions offered through PS Plus are not part of this offer.

