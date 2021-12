A sprained ankle for Dennis Schroder opened the door for some rare opportunity for Payton Pritchard during the Celtics’ win over the Raptors on Sunday night. The second-year guard has been limited to primarily garbage time minutes over much of the past two weeks as the added veteran depth on Boston’s roster have kept Pritchard primarily on the bench. While there is a strong case that the continued development of the 2020 first round pick should be a priority for the 23-year-old guard, a mediocre start to the season for the team has move that down the priority list for Ime Udoka.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO