Contract Testers for Call of Duty Promised Rises for Months by Blizzard. A dozen contract testers for the Call of Duty series have been let go on December 3, 2021. According to the report by Washington Post, Raven Software, which is owned by Activision Software, is meeting with the Quality Assurance testers over the course of December 3rd to December 8th, 2021, to see if they’ll be let go, or get to keep their jobs by January 28th, 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO