She may be quite a rare sight today, but the arrival of the Queen of the Skies once changed air travel forever. Following the first flight on February 9th, 1969, and subsequent entry into service with Pan Am one year later, the Boeing 747 fast became an icon that was to enjoy over 50 years of production in its various iterations. Let’s take a look at which airlines had the honor of first operating each of its models.

