A Black couple says an appraiser lowballed them. So, they ‘whitewashed’ their home and say the value shot up.

By Jonathan Edwards, Washington Post
 2 days ago

Their first appraisal was at $995,000, but after "whitewashing" their home, it came in at $1,480,000. Paul Austin said he felt good as the appraiser roamed his Northern California home last year, ticking off some of the $400,000 worth of improvements he and his wife had made to the...

BET

California Couple Sues When Their Home Was Appraised for $500,000 More When Appraiser Thought Homeowner Was White

A Black couple from Northern California are suing an appraisal company for wildly undervaluing their home by nearly half a million dollars. The North Bay Business Journal reports Paul and Tenisha Tate-Austin bought their home in Marin City in 2016 for $550,000. The lawsuit states that they spent $400,000 over the next two years in home improvements.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Complex

Black Couple Suing Real Estate Appraiser After Home Got Higher Valuation When White Friend Pretended They Owned It

A Black couple has filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in California, saying that an appraiser lowballed their valuation because of their race, the Independent reports. The first appraisal estimated that their Marin County home cost $995,000, while the second time the house was appraised at $1.48m. However, that assessment came when the couple, Paul and Tenisha Austin asked a white friend to act as the house owner. They got rid of anything that would reveal the home was owned by a Black family, like artwork and photographs to help sell the ruse.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Housing Wire

California couple sues appraiser for race discrimination

A San Rafael, California real estate appraiser is being sued for allegedly undervaluing a home by almost 50% because the homeowners are Black. Sausalito, California homeowners Tenisha Tate-Austin and Paul Austin, along with Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California, filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday alleging race discrimination against Janette C. Miller of Miller & Perotti Real Estate Appraisal and AMC Links LLC, an appraisal management company headquartered in Lehi, Utah.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston Globe

NLRB files complaint against Whole Foods over BLM apparel

NLRB files complaint against Whole Foods over BLM apparel. Whole Foods Market violated workers’ rights when it instructed them to remove face masks and other apparel supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a complaint filed Friday by the National Labor Relations Board. The actions involved employees at stores in 10 states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, who were sent home without pay and issued warnings. Several were fired. These employees were “engaged in concerted activities for the purposes of mutual aid and protection by raising concerns about working conditions, including by wearing Black Lives Matter messaging at work,” according to the complaint, issued by Jill Coffman, the NLRB regional director in San Francisco. “Issues of racial harassment and discrimination are central to employees’ working conditions, and the National Labor Relations Act protects employees’ right to advocate for change,” she said in a statement. A hearing is scheduled for March 1. A spokeswoman for Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon.com, said the company’s dress code policy prohibits workers from wearing attire with visible slogans that aren’t company related, although workers have reported being allowed to wear sports caps and other apparel with unrelated messages. “Our dress code policy is designed to ensure we are giving team members a workplace and customers a shopping experience focused entirely on excellent service and high-quality food,” she said in a statement. “We do not believe we should compromise that experience by introducing any messages on uniforms, regardless of the content, that shift the focus away from our mission.” A federal lawsuit claiming the grocery store was discriminating against employees for wearing Black Lives Matter apparel was largely dismissed earlier this year, though the judge allowed a claim by Savannah Kinzer to proceed. Kinzer, who worked at the River Street store in Cambridge, said she was fired for walking off the job instead of removing her Black Lives Matter mask. — KATIE JOHNSTON.
ECONOMY
