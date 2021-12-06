A Black couple says an appraiser lowballed them. So, they ‘whitewashed’ their home and say the value shot up.

NLRB files complaint against Whole Foods over BLM apparel. Whole Foods Market violated workers’ rights when it instructed them to remove face masks and other apparel supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a complaint filed Friday by the National Labor Relations Board. The actions involved employees at stores in 10 states, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, who were sent home without pay and issued warnings. Several were fired. These employees were “engaged in concerted activities for the purposes of mutual aid and protection by raising concerns about working conditions, including by wearing Black Lives Matter messaging at work,” according to the complaint, issued by Jill Coffman, the NLRB regional director in San Francisco. “Issues of racial harassment and discrimination are central to employees’ working conditions, and the National Labor Relations Act protects employees’ right to advocate for change,” she said in a statement. A hearing is scheduled for March 1. A spokeswoman for Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon.com, said the company’s dress code policy prohibits workers from wearing attire with visible slogans that aren’t company related, although workers have reported being allowed to wear sports caps and other apparel with unrelated messages. “Our dress code policy is designed to ensure we are giving team members a workplace and customers a shopping experience focused entirely on excellent service and high-quality food,” she said in a statement. “We do not believe we should compromise that experience by introducing any messages on uniforms, regardless of the content, that shift the focus away from our mission.” A federal lawsuit claiming the grocery store was discriminating against employees for wearing Black Lives Matter apparel was largely dismissed earlier this year, though the judge allowed a claim by Savannah Kinzer to proceed. Kinzer, who worked at the River Street store in Cambridge, said she was fired for walking off the job instead of removing her Black Lives Matter mask. — KATIE JOHNSTON.

