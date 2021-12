NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) is expected to play in Week 13. (source) Barring a setback, Jacobs is in line to play against the Football Team. Jacobs is coming off his best game of the year last week against Dallas, hanging 19.3 PPR points on the Cowboys. Despite not popping a ton in 2021, Jacobs has finished with double-digit PPR points in all games that he has appeared in but one. Jacobs brings a high floor into a tough but exploitable matchup against the Football Team whose defense has been gashed by upside-backs all year.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO