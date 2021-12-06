ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardo DiCaprio given 'free rein' to improvise on set of 'Don't Look Up'

Times and Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the upcoming film, the actor plays Dr. Randall Mindy,...

thetandd.com

Yardbarker

Jennifer Lawrence jokes she 'never felt fatter and older' than in 'Don't Look Up' scene with Timothée Chalamet

Jennifer Lawrence is just as self-deprecating, lovable and relatable as ever. Vanity Fair profiled the Oscar-winning actress, who discussed the boundaries she's setting for her unborn first child and her private life with husband Cooke Maroney. In the piece are new details about Adam McKay's sci-fi dramedy Don't Look Up, including how Lawrence felt about one particular scene with Timothée Chalamet.
Leonardo Dicaprio
Jennifer Lawrence
wlen.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio attempt to save the world in the trailer for the Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix has shared a trailer for the sci-fi black comedy “Don’t Look Up” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the world a comet on a collision course with Earth. The pair struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster, including President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande).
East Bay Times

Jennifer Lawrence had to accept lower pay than co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

In a new interview, Jennifer Lawrence delights in the fact that she’s enough of a movie powerhouse to get top-billing for her new film, “Don’t Look Up,” but not top pay. According to Vanity Fair, Lawrence’s confirmation that she was “No. 1 on the call sheet” appears to provide an...
WWD

Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Dior at ‘Don’t Look Up’ World Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lawrence turned heads in more ways than one at the world premiere of her latest movie “Don’t Look Up.” The award-winning actress walked the red carpet on Sunday in a light gold embroidered silk dress with pleated cape sleeves by Dior from the label’s spring 2022 collection and wore jewelry by Tiffany & Co. She had her hair in an updo and kept her makeup look simple.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2021 Fashion AwardsThe Standout Fashion Moments from the 2021 Gotham AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Fashion Awards She was styled by...
hotnewhiphop.com

Trolls Tease Leonardo DiCaprio About Notoriously Young Girlfriends Following New Interview

If you were to carefully inspect Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history, you’d quickly notice one thing – he’s never dated a woman over the age of 25. Over the years, the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star has been linked to names like Gisele Bundchen, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, and Camila Morrone, but only during the years that they’re in their so-called “prime.”
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Don’t Look Up

In several weeks, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio will make their returns in Adam Mckay’s Don’t Look Up. The film sees Kate Dibiasky and Dr. Randall Mindy make a shocking discovery of a comet that’s on a direct collision course to Earth. The Netflix exclusive is loaded with an A-list cast including Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and Cate Blanchett. This list will examine the five excellent movies involving the cast members of Don’t Look Up. Given the star power, not every movie is going to make the list; however, animated features are the ones exempt here.
Bradford Era

DiCaprio and Lawrence try to save the world in 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the galaxy of stars to appear in director Adam McKay's comedy drama "Don’t Look Up." (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6b24989b18b84d8ebc3f16f28ee0357a.
lwlies.com

Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence tackle a climate emergency in Adam McKay’s uneven, star-studded dramedy. Filmmakers have been wrestling with the climate crisis for some time now. In February 2022, it will be 15 years since Al Gore and Davis Guggenheim’s An Inconvenient Truth won Best Documentary at the Oscars; little progress (if any) has been made since then. In 2018 the UN warned we had 12 years to limit the catastrophe; this past November, the COP26 summit was deemed a failure by many critics. It’s understandable, then, that Adam McKay, who pivoted to political filmmaking in 2015 with his scathing take on the 2007-08 financial meltdown, The Big Short, might use his platform for a noble, urgent cause.
CBS News

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep hope their new comedy "Don't Look Up" might help change minds about the perils of climate change

Academy Award-winning actors Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio say they hope that through the laughs in the new film "Don't Look Up" they'll be able to change some minds about the perils of climate change. Streep, DiCaprio and director Adam McKay talk about the Netflix production, their careers and more in an interview with correspondent Tracy Smith for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast December 5 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Losing a Tooth While Shooting ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio, a prominent environmental activist outside of his acting career, said writer-director Adam McKay’s newest film “Don’t Look Up” cracks the code on climate change. “We’d all been wanting to get the message out there about the climate crisis, and Adam really cracked the code with creating this narrative,” DiCaprio told reporters on Sunday night at the Netflix film’s premiere at The Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as two low-level astronomers who discover a planet-killing comet that’s hurtling toward Earth. To their dismay, they are obliged to warn mankind about the imminent catastrophe —...
