HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army in Hutchinson is running out of funds each month for direct support for things like rent and utilities. "Last month, we ran out like the 11th, which is really fast to do that," said Maj. Paul James. "That's kind of been the theme since, maybe June, around that time. We've just had that many more people coming in for assistance and it really is kind of a first case, whoever gets there first."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO