HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved a replat of the former Target property at its meeting on Tuesday. "The purpose of this was to basically take the old Target site and actually break out two out lots for some future development," said city planner Ryan Hvitlok. "Everyone is aware that the former Target is now under the ownership of BOLD, LLC. They are, I believe, in the process of actually getting set up and starting work in there."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO