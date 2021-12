Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, a Republican, has jumped into the crowded 8th Congressional District primary. “I’m an oil and gas engineer, a mayor and a mom,” Kulmann said in a written statement announcing her candidacy Tuesday morning. “Solving problems is what I do. But I also know, sometimes you’ve got to stand up and fight. America is so much better than what we have become. Now is the time to elect an outsider who gets results.”

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO