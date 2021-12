Update, December 8: YouTube and Roku fans won’t have to split their holiday time after all. The smaller streaming tech company and Google announced that they’ve kissed and made up after a public, bruising spat, sealing the deal days before their last contract expired. Full details were not disclosed on their new multiyear pact, which may or may not have been signed with blood and dragon tears, but it’s good news for both the cord-cutters who lean on YouTube TV for live programming and fans of YouTube’s endless cat videos.

