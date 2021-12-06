Sand Springs Venue holds annual Christmas Open House

Sand Spring Venue open it's doors for vendors and visitors to celebrate the Holidays by shopping local and small. AJ Raaska

Created by Sand Spring Venue owner Gina Dalton, the annual Christmas Open House focuses on allowing a community of local small businesses together to sell their products for the holidays, while also getting to see one and another.

“I want to give back,” Dalton said. “I could have a wedding this weekend and make good money, but I feel like I want to give back to the local community, also these small vendors and give back to them by giving them an opportunity to use the space and make a little money.”

Since the previous two years, Dalton has seen growth of vendors and her own space with the addition of her new bridal suite that allowed more vendors to participate in the event. Vendors at the event shared their gratefulness to have an event to come sell to the local community

“It’s great because the only way we sell is straight face-to-face,” Sandy Bees Owner Sandy Miller said.

“It’s exciting,” Lazi Katie Designs Owner Kaitlyn Black said. “I have a really good space with the mantel to showcase my different things. She’s (Dalton) got a beautiful facility here with lots of people coming through. I’m happy to be part of it.”

“I love having somewhere local that can showcase all of the local talent that’s in the area that also showcases her venue that people know ‘Hey, I can have my party here, but we get to sell our things.”

“I love it is very productive,” Jojo is too Hot to Trot Salsa Owner Barbara Reyer said. “I get to meet lots of new friends and people from around Abilene.”

Outside of all the visiting vendors, Dalton made sure that the child accompanying their parents to shop got their own activities from carriage rides, petting zoo, face paint and therball. Hoping to make the experience enjoyable for all ages, Dalton simply loves seeing the crowds gather at her space each holiday season.

“I just want to say thank you to the vendors that are loyal and show up every year,” Dalton said. “It makes me happy that they bring people to my space and I can help them find new customers.”

“Seeing all the people makes me so happy,” Dalton added.