AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department provided an update regarding a Sunday morning shooting that left one injured in the 4700 block of Matador Trail. According to Amarillo PD Cpl. Jeb Hilton, 40-year-old Eric Hernandez was booked into Randall County Jail for the incident. He was booked on one count of […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO