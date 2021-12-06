ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police warn North Side residents to watch out after four carjackings in three days

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Chicago police are warning North Side residents to watch out after four carjackings in just three days. The suspects did...

Jean Griffard
2d ago

Hire police and quit telling them how to to their jobs! Throw the trash in jail for felonies that keep them in there for 40 years

