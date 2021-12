ENGLEWOOD — Teddy Bridgewater is no stranger to facing Patrick Mahomes. Bridgewater, now the Broncos starting quarterback, faced Mahomes and the Chiefs last season as the Panthers quarterback. Bridgewater came up short in a shootout, losing 33-31, in which he threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns. It was one of Bridgewater's best performances of the 2020 season despite the loss, going toe-to-toe with one of the best QBs in the NFL.

