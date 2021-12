Ingram has scored in double figures in both games he has played RB1 in relief of Alvin Kamara, and has had two of his three best fantasy performances of the year since retruning to New Orleans. The Bills run defense has been tough, but has recently been gashed 26 points from the Jets RBs and just gave up a 51 point performance to Jonathan Taylor. If Kamara is unable to suit up in the short week, Ingram should be a mid level RB2 on Thanksgiving.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO