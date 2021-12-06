Introducing the 2022 GP100: The Best New Products of the Year

Chipotle understands that — for roughly 15 percent of the population — cilantro takes like soap. Unfortunately for the restaurant chain, cilantro is incorporated into a variety of its dishes. In an effort to reform cilantro's image (or, better put, lean into its controversial reputation), Chipotle dropped a literal bar of cilantro-scented soap. Leaning into the online debate over cilantro's soapy-flavor profile, the release is practically a meme come to life. Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer, said as much of the release: “Our Cilantro Soap plays into a larger trend of turning digital moments into real-life experiences.” While we don't recommend eating the bar of soap to do a bit of compare-and-contrast with the real thing, we have to admit that maybe Chipotle is on to something; the soap sold out on its initial release. Even if you think cilantro tastes gross, we've still got plenty of product news to start off your week. From High West's first nationally-available High Country whiskey to the Norse Projects fleece that's great to gift this season, this is Today in Gear.

