Cowboy Christmas a success among plethora of events

Despite the sheer number of events taking place around Abilene this weekend, the Cowboy Christmas at Old Abilene Town Dec. 4 was a success according to Lisa and Andrew Kijowski.

“We’re happily surprised there’s been a lot of people. We sold out of chili, so we had to get more chili and cinnamon rolls,” said Lisa Kijowski, member of the board for Old Abilene Town.

Altogether, the board strung 10,000 lights, Lisa Kijowski said, along the buildings, above and across the main street and around the props outside.

This being their fifth year, Old Abilene had all their buildings open, from the Alamo Saloon to the general merchandise store. In the Saloon, music artist Dallas Pryor performed an acoustic show from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. During the event, Paige Westfall from Wild Heart Carriages drove visitors around the town. Cornhole was set up outside the general store for kids to use.

Lisa Kijowski said the board was not sure how many people would come to the event since there were many other events happening that Saturday.

“Most of the people have been from out of town,” Lisa Kijowski said.