ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Cowboy Christmas a success among plethora of events

By Ed Boice Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 2 days ago

Despite the sheer number of events taking place around Abilene this weekend, the Cowboy Christmas at Old Abilene Town Dec. 4 was a success according to Lisa and Andrew Kijowski.

“We’re happily surprised there’s been a lot of people. We sold out of chili, so we had to get more chili and cinnamon rolls,” said Lisa Kijowski, member of the board for Old Abilene Town.

Altogether, the board strung 10,000 lights, Lisa Kijowski said, along the buildings, above and across the main street and around the props outside.

This being their fifth year, Old Abilene had all their buildings open, from the Alamo Saloon to the general merchandise store. In the Saloon, music artist Dallas Pryor performed an acoustic show from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. During the event, Paige Westfall from Wild Heart Carriages drove visitors around the town. Cornhole was set up outside the general store for kids to use.

Lisa Kijowski said the board was not sure how many people would come to the event since there were many other events happening that Saturday.

“Most of the people have been from out of town,” Lisa Kijowski said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Society
City
Abilene, KS
Abilene, KS
Government
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
501
Followers
96
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Comments / 0

Community Policy