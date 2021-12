The closing of mortgage and real estate startup Better.com's deal to go public through a transaction with SPAC Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) is said to be delayed. Better.com, which has garnered attention in recent days after its CEO fired 900 workers, or 9% of its workforce, over a Zoom call, is now seeking regulatory approval for changes it made to its deal with Aurora (AURC), according to a Bloomberg report. The approval is expected to delay the closing, which was originally scheduled for Q4.

