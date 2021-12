Now that we're a week into December, you've probably started tackling your holiday to-do list, and one of the major tasks is to purchase all the presents for friends and family. Although there's a shortage of many items this year (and yes, that includes certain popular gifts) there is still time to buy for everyone on your nice list. A new houseplant makes a good gift for just about anyone, and right now, Bloomscape is having a sale on the Tough Stuff Collection. The pack, which includes a hoya variety, a sansevieria (snake plant), and a ZZ plant, usually retails for $69. Starting today, you can purchase the trio for 22% off.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO