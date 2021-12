MIAMI (CBAMiami) – The University of Miami has fired head football coach Manny Diaz and the vacancy will be filled by Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. UM President Julio Frenk released this statement Monday morning. “We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University,” said Frenk. “We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward.” The statement also read, “The University is committed to providing its student-athletes with the best opportunities to succeed...

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO