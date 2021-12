Sally Wainwright’s award-winning ITV crime drama Unforgiven has been redeveloped for Netflix as a feature film; it has been transplanted from Yorkshire to Seattle, and the title has been changed, perhaps to prevent any confusion with the Clint Eastwood movie. Sandra Bullock takes over Suranne Jones’s leading role as Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison on licence after 20 years for killing a cop in a semi-accidental spasm of rage and fear when the officer was sent in to enforce her eviction. Now she is obsessed with tracking down her only family: kid sister Katherine, who was put up for adoption after Ruth was sent down.

