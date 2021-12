The A Better Activision Blizzard King (ABK) Workers Alliance Twitter account published a short thread to clarify the details around their current strike. The thread went up in the evening of Thursday, Dec. 9, in response to feedback from some of the collective’s members. The account explained that it “would like to clarify the scope and demands of the ongoing strike occurring at Activision Blizzard.” Over the course of eight tweets, A Better ABK (@ABetterABK), explained the reason for and demands of the current ongoing strike. A strike fund was also attached at the very bottom of the thread.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 5 HOURS AGO