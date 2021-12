For Lack of a Term is proud to announce the release of their debut album, Welcome To Your New Normal! Since the announcement of Welcome To Your New Normal, they have released 3 singles; "Jawbreakers," "I'm Sorry, Did My Back Hurt Your Knife?," and "Always Something," with "Jawbreakers," being picked up for rotation on Idobi Radio, Spinning Thoughts and premiered on Punk News. The fun food fight concept music video for "Always Something" premiered on Rock N Load in October.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO