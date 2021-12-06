ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

SPORTS: FLYERS FIRE HEAD COACH AFTER EIGHT GAME LOSING STREAK

987thecoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Flyers have had enough of head coach Alan...

987thecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Broad Street Hockey

Panthers 2, Flyers 1: Martin Jones’ best game of the season can’t break the Flyers losing streak

The Flyers brought their new lines, 22-year-old call-up, and back-up goalie into one of the toughest places to win a game this season, carrying with them a three-game losing streak, the weight of multiple injuries, and some road-weary legs, and somehow played the league-leading Florida Panthers to a tight 2-1 game, losing 2:39 into the overtime period.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame, Pens Better, Jarry Great in 4-1 Win

Head coach Mike Sullivan admitted the Pittsburgh Penguins coaches worried the team wouldn’t have their best on Wednesday night. After a long travel day, there was cause for concern getting home from Winnipeg after a three-game road trip. Instead, the Penguins beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1. The Penguins weren’t great...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Losing Streak Hits 5 as Flyers Routed by Hurricanes

The past week has slowly morphed into the ghosts of last season for the Flyers. After getting the doors blown off in Tampa, then somehow salvaging a point against the Panthers, the Carolina Hurricanes showed what the top team in the Metro can do to a team that is struggling on all fronts.
NHL
FanSided

Turnovers plague Flyers as losing streak stretches to six games

The Flyers came into tonight’s game having lost their last five. The Devils had dropped five out of their last six matchups. Someone’s streak of bad luck was going to end. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, their streak continued as the Devils pulled away in the third period for a 5-2 victory.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
FanSided

The battle of the Turnpike continues as the Flyers look to break losing streak

The Flyers will look to break their five-game losing streak tonight at the Rock(The Prudential Center) as they take on the New Jersey Devils. Both teams have 20 points so this will be a big two points for either teams to try to start catching up to the Blue Jackets and Penguins in the standings. This will be the 20th game for the Flyers tonight and a big test against a Metropolitan opponent. These games tend to get chippy and play out way differently than that of a non-division game.
NHL
NHL

Johnsson helps Devils extend Flyers losing streak to six

NEWARK, N.J. -- Andreas Johnsson had two goals and two assists for the New Jersey Devils in a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center on Sunday. Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists, Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves for the Devils (9-6-4).
NHL
NBC Philadelphia

Temple Fires Football Coach Carey After 2nd-Straight Losing Season

Temple has fired football coach Rod Carey after three lackluster seasons. The Owls completed a 3-9 season on Saturday with their seventh straight lopsided loss, falling to Navy 38-14. Carey went 12-20 at the Philadelphia-based school after being hired away from Northern Illinois in January 2019. He went just 4-15...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Eight
crossingbroad.com

Should The Flyers Fire Coach Alain Vigneault?

The pitchforks and torches have arrived earlier than expected. A six-game losing streak will do that, and the Flyers suddenly find themselves in a very precarious place – being a team that is irrelevant by the holiday season. General Manager Chuck Fletcher went all-in over the summer re-shaping his team....
NHL
NBC Chicago

‘Fire Nagy' Chants Directed at Bears Head Coach at Illini Game

'Fire Nagy' chants spread to college basketball originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The “Fire Nagy” chants directed at the Bears head coach have spread downstate. In Monday night’s basketball game between the Fighting Illini and the Fighting Irish, fans broke out into the jeer that’s been heard at Soldier Field, the United Center and now the State Farm Center.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Flyers Extend Losing Streak, Fall 4-1 to Rangers

Chuck Fletcher gave a state of the Philadelphia Flyers address yesterday. That press conference didn’t come from a place of comfort. The franchise is in the middle of a six-game losing streak and missing five key players. In the interim, the Flyers cannot afford more injuries while they attempt to...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Devils Preview: Two Struggling Teams Try to Snap Losing Streaks

The Flyers losing streak hit five games with a Friday afternoon drubbing to the Carolina Hurricanes. Now the Flyers continue their play against the Metro Division, desperately needing to right the ship in a hurry. The Flyers are battered with injuries, but have faced teams dealing with significant losses in...
NHL
Bleacher Report

Alain Vigneault, Michel Therrien Fired by Flyers amid 8-Game Losing Streak

The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant Michel Therrien on Monday amid an eight-game losing run that leaves the team 8-10-4 through 22 games in 2021-22. Mike Yeo will serve as the interim head coach. Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff and Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic...
NHL
6abc

Whirlwind day for Philadelphia Flyers, who fire coach Alain Vigneault, lose ninth straight game

The slumping Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday. Vigneault was in his third year of a five-year deal that paid him $5 million annually, per sources. The news came a day after the Flyers were embarrassed by the Lightning at home 7-1 on Sunday, extending Philadelphia's losing streak to eight games (0-6-2). The Flyers have the second-worst record in the Metropolitan Division through 23 games at 8-11-4. Philadelphia also fired assistant Michel Therrien, a former NHL head coach himself. Assistant Mike Yeo, however, was retained, and coached the Flyers in their Monday home game against theColorado Avalanche. Though a wide-ranging search might begin sooner than later, for now, general manager Chuck Fletcher is setting his sights on the here and now, and that starts with Yeo.
NHL
crossingbroad.com

Things Have to Change: Thoughts on the Flyers’ Seven-Game Losing Streak

The Flyers lost again Wednesday night, 4-1 to the New York Rangers. You may have watched it. You may have chosen to tune into something else instead. The Sixers losing again as well? MLB Network to watch the demise of baseball as the lockout loomed? Or, like this person:. Speaking...
NHL
phillyinfluencer.com

Flyers looking for fast solutions to end lengthy losing streak

The Philadelphia Flyers started off Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the best way possible, but it proved to play a little part in the final scoreline of another lopsided defeat. Alain Vigneault’s side suffered an eighth-straight defeat on Sunday, losing 7-1 to the defending Stanley Cup Champions,...
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

Is a Claude Giroux trade coming soon?

The NHL trade rumors season is starting to heat up with Jake DeBrusk demanding a trade, where will Evander Kane go? Could the Habs trade Carey Price?. Now NHL rumors are starting to swirl that the Philadelphia Flyers could look to trade Claude Giroux. Giroux’s name did float around the rumor mill in the offseason after reports serviced that the Flyers and Giroux would not talk about a contract extension until the season is over.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy