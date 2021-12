It’s giving season, and Embrace Families is seeking food and gift donations for families in need. As part of its Holiday Magic campaign, the nonprofit is asking for the community’s help in fulfilling the wish lists of vulnerable children across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, many of them in foster care. The Holiday Magic campaign aims to spread holiday cheer by providing more than 2,500 gifts for children and teens, as well as meals for those who care for them.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO