Midway through the CORE benefit, Leonardo DiCaprio (who had left the event early to catch a flight) called up the fundraising team. He let them know he planned to donate $100,000—but in doing so, he challenged the partygoers to match his contribution. Was there anyone in the room who would rise to the occasion? Thankfully, there was—generosity was on full display at the glitzy event.

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO