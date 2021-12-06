Disney’s ‘Encanto’ is spellbinding

The Disney villain is dead. Long live the Disney villain. Over the past decade, Walt Disney Animation Studios has slowly been evolving the types of stories it tells, and while that might mean more compelling heroes’ journeys and family stories, it also means that the need for the traditional villain has slowly declined. Disney animated features have historically told stories of stalwart heroes facing off against nefarious villains, but as the studio has put more effort into complex, nuanced protagonists, and their relationships with other characters have become more dynamic, their movies have left little space for equally nuanced villains who can be developed within the limited runtime of an all-ages animated feature. The age of the traditional Disney villain, complete with bombastic songs, obviously nefarious motives, and oozy charisma, has perhaps passed.

