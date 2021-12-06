ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ is spellbinding

By Lauren Werlinger
mcccagora.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMirabel Madrigal is the only person in her family who does not have a magical ability. Released to U.S. theaters Nov. 24, animated Disney movie “Encanto” takes the viewer on a colorful journey through the story of a magically gifted family. As the inciting incident, Mirabel sees a startling...

mcccagora.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekspin

When will Marvel’s Eternals be available on Disney+?

Disney has finally set a streaming release date for Marvel’s Eternals. Debuted in theaters last November 5th, Eternals will reportedly arrive on Disney+ early next year. Disney guaranteed a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release for Eternals last September, putting the earliest possible Disney+ date on or around December 20th this year. However, Streaming Guider reported just last week that it got confirmation from the Disney+ that the superhero movie will be available worldwide on Disney’s video on demand platform starting January 12th, 2022.
MOVIES
Polygon

Encanto finally nails Disney’s villain-free formula

The Disney villain is dead. Long live the Disney villain. Over the past decade, Walt Disney Animation Studios has slowly been evolving the types of stories it tells, and while that might mean more compelling heroes’ journeys and family stories, it also means that the need for the traditional villain has slowly declined. Disney animated features have historically told stories of stalwart heroes facing off against nefarious villains, but as the studio has put more effort into complex, nuanced protagonists, and their relationships with other characters have become more dynamic, their movies have left little space for equally nuanced villains who can be developed within the limited runtime of an all-ages animated feature. The age of the traditional Disney villain, complete with bombastic songs, obviously nefarious motives, and oozy charisma, has perhaps passed.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Box Office: Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Fends Off Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ With $7.5 Million

Disney’s “Encanto” topped the Wednesday box office, netting $7.5 million in its first full day of release. The family film has heavy competition over the Thanksgiving holiday. Also vying for a major slice of the pie are MGM’s star-studded crime drama “House of Gucci,” which brought in a solid $4.2 million on Wednesday, as well as Sony’s “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” which scored $2.5 million.
MOVIES
cityxtramagazine.com

Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz On Leading A Disney Film As A Queer Woman

Starring out, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and In the Heights alum Stephanie Beatriz and featuring a character that the internet has affectionately dubbed a new lesbian icon, Disney's latest animated film Encanto is a charming musical tale of a magical family in Colombia who use their powers to help their community flourish and thrive!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Beauty And The Beast
NBC San Diego

‘Encanto' Is Disney Animation's 60th Film, and Critics Say It's Among the Best

Disney's "Encanto" has been largely praised by critics for its animation style, diversity and "spellbinding" songs. It currently holds a 93% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 69 reviews. Due out in theaters ahead of Thanksgiving, Disney's latest animated film centers on the Madrigals, a family who live hidden in...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Encanto’ Filmmakers Break Down the Disney Movie’s Magical Origins

“Encanto” is Disney’s latest animated miracle, a vibrantly colored musical fantasia (featuring new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda) about a very special family in Colombia blessed with magical gifts. It both speaks to themes persistent in the Disney Animation canon (how goodness trumps any external superpower and the importance of family) with a more modern magical realist sensibility that eschews the familiar for the unexpected (our lead character, Mirabel, doesn’t go on a quest or even leave the house). It’s enough to make you wonder where this wild concept came from.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Encanto': Is Disney's Magical New Animated Movie Streaming on Disney+?

Get read for a vibrant, magical, and musical adventure in Encanto. Walt Disney Animation Studios' 60th feature film takes a journey to Colombia, where we meet "extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto." All of the Madrigals have unique magical gifts except Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), but when the magic of Encanto falls into danger, Mirabel discovers she might just be her family's last hope.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
sandiegouniontribune.com

Review: Disney’s animated musical ‘Encanto’ delivers an empathetic brand of charm

They’re gifted and they’re kooky, even a little spooky. It’s not the Addams Family but the Magical Madrigals. “Encanto,” the latest Disney Animation film, sweeps audiences away to a colorful, enchanted world of Colombian magical realism, introducing the Madrigal family, who have all been granted extraordinary gifts except one member, our heroine, Mirabel (Stefanie Beatriz), who has yet to discover her own magic.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Texas native Taylor Dziuk begins her career in animation on Disney’s ‘Encanto’

When Taylor Dziuk was a little girl, all she watched were Disney movies on VHS. Pocahontas, Mulan and Beauty and the Beast were some of her favorites. Now, the Falls City native is working at Walt Disney Animation Studios as a lighting artist apprentice and just completed her first film, Encanto, which premieres at theaters November 24.
TEXAS STATE
Cinema Blend

The Awesome Influence Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick, Boom Had On Disney’s Encanto

Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda are certainly spoiled for choice these days. Whether they want to see his unique approach to filmmaking as director of tick, tick….BOOM! or listen to his catchy songs in Disney’s Encanto, there’s countless ways to enjoy the Tony winner’s talent. What’s interesting, however, is how these two seemingly dissimilar projects - which were released almost simultaneously - actually influenced each other.
MOVIES
Essence

Say Hello To Disney’s New Animated Film, ‘Encanto's’, Brand New Makeup Collection

Alamar Cosmetics brought the movie to life through cosmetics. It’s not every day that Disney collaborates with a small business to create a beauty collection. However, that’s exactly what the famed film company did to promote its latest animated film, Encanto —a story of family, self-love, adventure, and lots of magic—which was released November 24th.
MAKEUP
wbwn.com

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Wins Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office

Family seemed to be the key for Thanksgiving weekend at the box office as Disney won with their latest animated feature. According to Rotten Tomatoes Encanto ranked #1 at the box office bringing in $27 million for the weekend of November 26th, 27th and 28th. The animated film brought in $40.3 million since Wednesday, November 24th covering the five-day Thanksgiving holiday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Popular Jamie Foxx Movie Heads to Netflix Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home Debut

Seven years after first appearing as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx is returning to reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This version of the character is going to look quite different from the earlier iteration, which has made fans even more excited for Foxx's return. Unfortunately, we still have almost two weeks to wait to see Electro back in action, but Foxx's acting filmography just became a little bit more available, if there were any fans hoping to watch some of his previous roles before seeing him on the big screen again.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

Encanto Is the Latest of Disney’s Quietly Revolutionary Princess Movies

Over the past decade, Disney’s animated “princess” movies have quietly become the studio’s most consistent output, even ahead of brands like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and Pixar. In the decade and change since the release of Tangled, the animated Disney “princess” movies have been quietly revolutionary as they both deconstruct and reconstruct the familiar archetype for a new generation.
MOVIES
Benzinga

Disney's 'Encanto' Tops Box Office For Second Consecutive Week

The Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) animated feature “Encanto” maintained its top position at the U.S. box office for a second consecutive week, but the surprise at the theaters over the weekend was the appearance of a pair of under-the-radar releases in the top 10 list of highest grossing films.
MOVIES
asapland.com

‘Star Wars: The Bad Remittance’: Disney + Releases Impressive Series Trailer That Continues The Story Of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

Sequel and spin-off ‘Star Wars: The Bad Remittance’ explores the story of some elite and experimental clones we first met in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’. The series takes place after the Clone Wars and follows a squad of clones that are genetically different from their brothers in the clone army and possess incredible abilities that help turn them into an unbeatable team.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy