Who is Porsha William's Aunt Liz on Porsha's Family Matters?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams are having co-parenting issues. Porsha Williams is addressing her controversial engagement on “Porsha’s Family Matters.” However, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is also still addressing her issues with her ex Dennis McKinley as well. They had an on-and-off romance. But things got really tough for them after Dennis cheated. According to Porsha, Dennis cheated on her while she was pregnant. It was a tough thing for her to process. So Porsha and Dennis relied on counseling sessions to help them move forward. After it seemed as if they could be getting back on track to a wedding, it all fell apart. Porsha moved on and started a relationship with Simon Guobadia. These days, the engagement is having a negative impact on Dennis and Porsha’s co-parenting relationship. But she’s hoping that things will eventually get back on track.
