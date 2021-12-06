ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Who is Porsha William's Aunt Liz on Porsha's Family Matters?

By Brooke Harrison
realitytitbit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsha’s Family Matters fans are loving the series so far, and some viewers are questioning if they’ve seen Aunt Liz before…. The new Bravo show began last week. The series revolves around The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. Due to being a fan favorite on the RHOA, it’s no...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
realitytitbit.com

How old is Porsha Williams' mother Diane and what's her net worth?

RHOA star Porsha Williams has officially launched her own Bravo show on Sunday nights, showing the highs and lows of her family vacation. The Real Housewives star has brought her mom and siblings, as well as the rest of her family, into her TV limelight for the weekly reality show.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Porsha Williams Got Pregnant When She Was 24 And Her Boyfriend Wanted To Keep The Baby And Raise The Child With His Mom Instead Of Porsha

Porsha Williams might have made her departure from Real Housewives of Atlanta, she still has plenty left to give. She landed her own spin off Porsha’s Family Matters and even came out with a memoir. Her book, titled The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose reveals some pretty deep stuff. It […] The post Porsha Williams Got Pregnant When She Was 24 And Her Boyfriend Wanted To Keep The Baby And Raise The Child With His Mom Instead Of Porsha appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

Fans Have Slammed Porsha Williams After She Revealed Relationship Timeline With Simon Guobadia

Viewers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta have been waiting with bated breath for Porsha Williams’s spinoff, Porsha Family Matters, to hit the small screen. Since she announced her departure from the franchise along with her engagement to Simon Guobadia, many viewers have side-eyed the star due to the timing and overall optics of the situation. Although fans believed that Porsha would ultimately set the record straight about her relationship, it appears that things have worsened.
ATLANTA, GA
Maryland Daily Record

Porsha Williams Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Yes (3) Brenton Williams, Hosea Williams III, Lauren Williams. Boyfriend: Dennis McKinley (ex) Ever watched the show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”? If you did, you would have come across the name Porsha Williams. She is a famous television actress. She has co-hosted in a talk show titled “Dish Nation.” She also secured eighth place on “The New Celebrity Apprentice” in the year 2017. She has a keen interest in animated and on-screen scripted programs. Today, Porsha Williams is a well-known face in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Porsha Williams Says She "Felt Danger" With R. Kelly & He "Held" Her "In A Mental State"

In her memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha - How I Grew into my Power and Purpose, Porsha Williams shared a surprising story about interactions she had with R. Kelly years ago. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is known for bringing drama to the Bravo series, although it seems her tenure may have come to an end, but she revealed that there were also unbelievable occurrences in her real life with the disgraced singer.
ATLANTA, GA
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Gives an Update on Her Plans for Her Duluth House

On the November 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters, Porsha Williams revealed she was making a major move. After getting engaged to Simon Guobadia, Porsha planned to leave her Duluth home and find a new house in Atlanta with her fiancé. However, Porsha hasn't yet...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Omilami
Person
Porsha Williams
Person
Scheana Shay
Person
Hosea Williams
urbanbellemag.com

Ratings for ‘Porsha’s Family Matters’ & RHOP Reunion Part 4 Cause Debates on Social Media

RHOP had a lot of people talking during season 6. Bravo scored big when they were able to arrange for Nicki Minaj to make an appearance at the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion. Andy Cohen agreed to have her host her own segment. During the segment, Nicki was able to ask her own questions. She wanted to ask the questions that fans really wanted to be answered. After news of Nicki’s appearance made headlines, fans seemed to be really excited on social media. Multiple reports came out about who got it the worst with Nicki. Candiace Dillard even said that someone on the cast was “obliterated” by the rapper. So it seemed as if RHOP was ending season 6 with a bang.
TV SHOWS
urbanbellemag.com

Simon Guobadia Says Porsha Williams DM’d Him After He Announced His Divorce

Porsha Williams addresses the controversy of her engagement to Simon Guobadia on her spinoff. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams understood the controversy surrounding her engagement is due to the optics. Her fiancé Simon Guobadia was married to her former coworker Falynn Guobadia. And Falynn was introduced to the show as Porsha’s friend. However, Porsha would later say that they were never actually friends. She also wanted to make it clear that she wasn’t the cause of their split. But Porsha hasn’t been able to quiet the criticism with these statements. Interestingly enough, it isn’t just RHOA fans with questions. Some of Porsha’s own family members have been confused and critical of the relationship. But Simon and Porsha open up about their romance on Porsha’s spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It’s possible that more criticism may follow as the episodes air on Bravo.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Porsha Williams Says Her Engagement Has Caused Co-Parenting Issues with Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams caused a stir on social media with her engagement announcement. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams made headlines when she confirmed her engagement. A lot of people were shocked by her romance with Simon Guobadia. He appeared on the previous season. However, he was married to Falynn Guobadia. Falynn was a guest on the show. She was also introduced Porsha’s friend. In one scene, Porsha came to their house. She enjoyed their swimming pool. So some fans of the show were taken aback by the developments. But Porsha would later deny that she had anything to do with Simon and Falynn’s divorce. She also said that she and Falynn were never actually friends.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Matters#Rhoa#Titbit#American#Hosea Helps#Bravo#Instagram Aunt Liz
Reality Tea

Porsha Williams Weighs In On Her Sister Lauren Williams Maintaining A Friendship With Dennis McKinley After Their Split

Porsha Williams may have bid farewell to her Real Housewives of Atlanta peach for now, but her reality TV career is far from over. Porsha is currently airing her spinoff Porsha’s Family Matters on Bravo, chronicling her whirlwind (and highly-criticized) engagement to Simon Guobadia and the messy web surrounding it. The show features Porsha and […] The post Porsha Williams Weighs In On Her Sister Lauren Williams Maintaining A Friendship With Dennis McKinley After Their Split appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley?

Porsha Williams’ love life has been one of the main storylines on the Real Housewives of Atlanta over the past couple of seasons. When Porsha joined the show in 2012, she was with Kordell Stewart but the pair’s divorce was finalised in 2013. Since then, she went on to get engaged and have a daughter with Dennis McKinley.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Porsha Williams Stops By Tamron Hall Show, Talks About Suicide, R. Kelly & More

On the Tuesday, November 30 edition of “Tamron Hall,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams joins Tamron in-studio for a daytime television exclusive interview about the shocking revelations detailed in her new memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha. Williams opens up about her relationship with R. Kelly and her battle with childhood bullying that led to depression and suicidal thoughts. The reality television personality also details her relationship with fiancé Simon Guobadia and clears up concerns surrounding Simon’s polygamist Nigerian background. Plus, Williams sets the record straight about the rumors of Willams ‘stealing’ her fiancé from his ex-wife and fellow “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Falynn Pina. Pics and video clip inside…
ATLANTA, GA
realitytitbit.com

What does Porsha Williams' fiancé do, what businesses does he run?

While Porsha Williams’ fans may have been disappointed that she’s no longer a cast member on RHOA, the 40-year-old is bringing her own show to screens in 2021, instead. Porsha’s Family Matters premiered on November 28th, 2021 on Bravo. Porsha’s life, including her relationship with Dennis McKinley, was featured on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley’s Mother Accuses Porsha Williams of Cheating During Their Relationship

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams are having co-parenting issues. Porsha Williams is addressing her controversial engagement on “Porsha’s Family Matters.” However, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is also still addressing her issues with her ex Dennis McKinley as well. They had an on-and-off romance. But things got really tough for them after Dennis cheated. According to Porsha, Dennis cheated on her while she was pregnant. It was a tough thing for her to process. So Porsha and Dennis relied on counseling sessions to help them move forward. After it seemed as if they could be getting back on track to a wedding, it all fell apart. Porsha moved on and started a relationship with Simon Guobadia. These days, the engagement is having a negative impact on Dennis and Porsha’s co-parenting relationship. But she’s hoping that things will eventually get back on track.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Porsha Williams was 'living for' Nicki Minaj on 'RHOP' reunion

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Porsha Williams says she was "living for" Nicki Minaj's appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac. The 40-year-old television personality reacted on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live to Minaj guest hosting the RHOP Season 6 reunion. "Well, first of all, I was living for...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

Porsha Williams Gets Real About Being On Reality TV

After 10 years on The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), Porsha Williams took her Georgia peach to go. And even with a lead role in Porsha's Family Matters, she no longer considers herself a reality TV star, but as someone who works in entertainment. So, fans and critics can expect to see Williams feed her creative appetite by producing projects and taking the lead behind the camera.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy